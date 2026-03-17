US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump complained that Iran wasn’t playing by the rules and was schooled into next year – 13 A++ smackdowns

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2026

Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t going entirely to plan. Although it’s difficult to say that because Trump didn’t have a plan in the first place.

But whatever it was, it surely wasn’t this.

Now the American president is complaining that Iran isn’t playing fair as he bombs their country to bits and plunges the global economy – and very possibly the whole world – into utter chaos.

Specifically, this.

Unfair!

And also this.

But they weren’t supposed to do that!

And these people surely said it best.

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