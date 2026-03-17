Donald Trump complained that Iran wasn’t playing by the rules and was schooled into next year – 13 A++ smackdowns

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s war on Iran isn’t going entirely to plan. Although it’s difficult to say that because Trump didn’t have a plan in the first place.

But whatever it was, it surely wasn’t this.

Now the American president is complaining that Iran isn’t playing fair as he bombs their country to bits and plunges the global economy – and very possibly the whole world – into utter chaos.

Specifically, this.

I AM LOST FOR WORDS… “It’s Little Unfair” of Iran to Fight Back.

-Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/S3dm4fvw9M — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 16, 2026

Unfair!

And also this.

Trump: They weren’t supposed to go after all these other countries in the Middle East. So they hit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait. Nobody expected that. We were shocked pic.twitter.com/4bAHIat1kI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

But they weren’t supposed to do that!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

We are governed by complete morons. https://t.co/3kxEKjRMna — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 16, 2026

2.

Just FYI, this is the EXACT reason our generals have consistently advised against a war with Iran. Even Charlie Kirk had laid this all out on his show a couple years ago. Iran was no threat to America but they were fully capable of destroying the global economy by striking oil… https://t.co/Lk5v40f5hK — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) March 16, 2026

3.

“Nobody expected that”? We have known for two decades that Iran would respond to a US attack by hitting Gulf countries. Insane that he just admits how ignorant and incompetent he is and how much he has botched this war. https://t.co/VKmkCH6P5O — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 16, 2026

4.

Iran: If the US attacks us we will hit the countries that host US bases US: *attacks* Iran: *hits countries that host US bases* US: Wow we did not expect that Stupidest. Empire. Ever. https://t.co/heBh4iP1KF — Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) March 16, 2026

5.

Trump must be shocked every time the sun rises every morning. https://t.co/X2cbHCt1Tr — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 16, 2026

6.