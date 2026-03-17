Donald Trump gleefully disclosed a colleague’s terminal medical diagnosis and we’ve got a new contender for Trump’s ‘lowest of the low’ award

Politics donald trump mike johnson

It’s rare for Donald Trump to tell the truth, so when he does, it’s certainly newsworthy.

That being said, this is a little too much honesty from the President.

It’s Trump talking about the health issues faced by Republican lawmaker Neal Dunn and what the president did to help him out.

Except that wasn’t even the half of it, a truly awful watch for which ‘cringeworthy’ feels woefully inadequate.

🚨This has to be seen to be believed. Donald Trump just explained how he asked the White House doctors to intervene after Neal Dunn was given a terminal diagnosis BECAUSE HE NEEDED HIS VOTE: “Mike called me, and he said, “Sir, we’re up by three, but we’re gonna lose one by… pic.twitter.com/QfkebwnGWN — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 16, 2026

What’s worse: the idea that Trump only helped out his fellow politician for a vote or that he had absolutely no problem admitting that with a giant smile on his face?

According to the people of Twitter, the answer is both. And so much more.

1.

One of the most distasteful things I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/EpRXoGLzrY — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 16, 2026

2.

And they all laugh at a man’s terminal cancer like ghouls…. No sense of decency. No sense of empathy. No sense of humanity. That’s American MAGA for you. https://t.co/kuc1baHBEq — Tom Ryan (@tomryanlaw) March 16, 2026

3.

This is disinhibition due to frontotemporal dementia. In FTD, you lose the ability to think through the consequences of your words. He’s got no filter. His decision-making is pure emotion. It would be dangerous to let him drive a car, much less run a country, or a war. https://t.co/l5OWVqmyLG — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) March 16, 2026

4.

this is CRAZY https://t.co/lIpXqcuV7s — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) March 16, 2026

5.

Firstly I’m sorry for your terminal diagnosis @DrNealDunnFL2, I pray for a miracle and good health to you and your family. Secondly fuck @realDonaldTrump for using your cancer diagnosis as a joke, smiling as he said you’d be dead by June. What a fucking Jackass. 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/qOczom2G2L — Richard Woodruff 🇺🇦 (@frontlinekit) March 16, 2026

6.

This is truly one of the most wretched things I have seen from Trump, and that’s saying an awful lot. Neal and his family deserve so much better. https://t.co/I1xIYySWz8 — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 16, 2026

7.