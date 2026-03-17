Politics donald trump mike johnson

Donald Trump gleefully disclosed a colleague’s terminal medical diagnosis and we’ve got a new contender for Trump’s ‘lowest of the low’ award

Saul Hutson. Updated March 17th, 2026

It’s rare for Donald Trump to tell the truth, so when he does, it’s certainly newsworthy.

That being said, this is a little too much honesty from the President.

It’s Trump talking about the health issues faced by Republican lawmaker Neal Dunn and what the president did to help him out.

Except that wasn’t even the half of it, a truly awful watch for which ‘cringeworthy’ feels woefully inadequate.

What’s worse: the idea that Trump only helped out his fellow politician for a vote or that he had absolutely no problem admitting that with a giant smile on his face?

According to the people of Twitter, the answer is both. And so much more.

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