This manosphere ‘influencer’ schooled by Louis Theroux thought he had the ultimate comeback only for it to blow up in his face in spectacular style

Celebrity louis theroux

Time to return to the world – briefly – of manosphere ‘influencer’ Myron Gaines who you might remember was so magnificently schooled in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary.

But just in case you don’t remember, a quick reminder of Theroux’s exchange with Gaines and his (then) girlfriend.

🚨 Myron Gaines assures Louis Theroux that his girlfriend is fine with one-way monogamy, and him having multiple wives. How it started vs how it’s going… pic.twitter.com/4CGBlggFuz — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 11, 2026

We mention it again because Gaines is still smarting – possibly the only time his name has been used in the same sentence as smart – so much so that he posted this ‘gotcha’ of him trying to persuade Theroux to cut the exchange out.

And it’s fair to say it wasn’t the ‘win’ Gaines appeared to think it was.

🚨 Myron Gaines reveals that he desperately tried to get the embarrassing footage of him and his ex-girlfriend Angie removed from Louis Theroux’s documentary. He claims that he wanted the footage removed for Angie’s safety. Many think he wanted it removed so badly because it… pic.twitter.com/yNboG0LdOe — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 16, 2026

Probably about this time someone needs to stage an intervention. And these people said it best.

1.

Louis Theroux has done generational psychic damage to these fuckin’ dorks. https://t.co/iGpMBvWVOl — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) March 16, 2026

2.

“how dare you not include the unedited 4 hours of footage in your 1hr30 documentary!! Out of context!!!” “But also please cut this essential context from the documentary for me” — prisonerofmyself (@prisonerof61988) March 16, 2026

3.

This is the big exposé lol. It’s just him begging Louis Theroux not to use the footage of him looking silly in front of his ex. https://t.co/LTbEdYDdLT — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 16, 2026

4.

It didn’t make him look a fool, it showed him as the fool he is, being a fool is what makes him look like a fool. — Chris (@Underdogz1978) March 16, 2026

5.

Nothing says ‘alpha male’ like begging a man to not release the footage of when he embarrassed you so hard that your gf dumped you https://t.co/kkfVcHorKE — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) March 16, 2026

6.