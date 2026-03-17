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This manosphere ‘influencer’ schooled by Louis Theroux thought he had the ultimate comeback only for it to blow up in his face in spectacular style

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2026

Time to return to the world – briefly – of manosphere ‘influencer’ Myron Gaines who you might remember was so magnificently schooled in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary.

But just in case you don’t remember, a quick reminder of Theroux’s exchange with Gaines and his (then) girlfriend.

We mention it again because Gaines is still smarting – possibly the only time his name has been used in the same sentence as smart – so much so that he posted this ‘gotcha’ of him trying to persuade Theroux to cut the exchange out.

And it’s fair to say it wasn’t the ‘win’ Gaines appeared to think it was.

Probably about this time someone needs to stage an intervention. And these people said it best.

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