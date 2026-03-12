Louis Theroux’s forensic takedown of this clown prince of the toxic manosphere and his multiple relationships was magnificently done

Celebrity louis theroux

Here’s two minutes of brilliant television courtesy of Louis Theroux and his new Netflix documentary about the toxic manosphere.

It’s the great man talking to ‘influencer’ Myron Gaines about his open relationship – well open as far as he is concerned, obviously – and his ambition to one day have multiple wives, all while stood next to his long-suffering partner of two years who looks increasingly devastated as the interview goes on.

And it’s properly gripping stuff.

🚨 Myron Gaines assures Louis Theroux that his girlfriend is fine with one-way monogamy, and him having multiple wives. How it started vs how it’s going… pic.twitter.com/4CGBlggFuz — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 11, 2026

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Myron wossisname. And we were right.

1.

BRO im watching now. I cannot stop laughing. This doc made him look dumb af — Watts TV (@WattsTV94) March 11, 2026

2.

Louis was the perfect man for the job 😂 — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 11, 2026

3.

Lol, true — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 11, 2026

4.

This is what happens when these “alphas” try to act the big shot. https://t.co/aV4Sdt1amW — CommonSenseSkeptic (@C_S_Skeptic) March 11, 2026

5.

He is absolutely clueless. — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) March 11, 2026

6.

I would rather go on camera and say “I am a pathetic Virgin” then have my wife stand next to me and disgrace her bragging about how I’m the man & can sleep around & she can’t It’s truly perverted to act in this manner I’d be so ashamed if I saw my father say similar things https://t.co/CAREevWtw0 — TrafficBrokerX (@TrafficBrokerX) March 11, 2026

7.

Myron comes off as being as dumb as a bag of rocks. Too funny. — P.K. McCarthy | Fantasy Author 🧲 (@PKMfantasies) March 11, 2026

8.

To be fair….Louis took part in the WCW Power Plant, & went to that crazy Baptist Church….this “Manosphere” are complete pussies compared to those two! 😅😅😅 — Adam_Bateman (@Adam_Bateman_UK) March 11, 2026

9.

LMFAO

Louis pieced them up 🤣 Louis is like pure liquid reality and the subject don’t even realise he’s doing it. I guess now we know why Angie ran off to be with a broke guy from her own culture. Myron thought he was slick , sending her away https://t.co/ntsGu60H3o — The Builder (@frankflynn20016) March 11, 2026

10.

One of the things I learned about the Manosphere and all its adjacent bros is that they posture as the toughest, strongest, manliest dudes. But when you challenge their worldview or morality even just a little bit? They crumble. https://t.co/Vw2lqTRf2T — Will Spencer (@willspencer) March 11, 2026

11.

you can see him trying to regain control throughout the conversation and just not being able too lmaoooo. He knew he couldn’t pull the BS he does on his podcast because thats not the real him — MOTO MOTO (@groovytronCS) March 11, 2026

12.

The idea that even one woman would have sex with him let alone multiple women is crazy. — TheAmerican (@American_cracka) March 11, 2026

13.

That why they are not together anymore. You can see she’s uncomfortable. Glad she escaped. 🚨 — Philip Juarez (@PhilipJuarez) March 11, 2026

