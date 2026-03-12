Celebrity louis theroux

Louis Theroux’s forensic takedown of this clown prince of the toxic manosphere and his multiple relationships was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2026

Here’s two minutes of brilliant television courtesy of Louis Theroux and his new Netflix documentary about the toxic manosphere.

It’s the great man talking to ‘influencer’ Myron Gaines about his open relationship – well open as far as he is concerned, obviously – and his ambition to one day have multiple wives, all while stood next to his long-suffering partner of two years who looks increasingly devastated as the interview goes on.

And it’s properly gripping stuff.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Myron wossisname. And we were right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source @Gadget440