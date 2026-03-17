Politics donald trump Iran JD Vance

This reporter just brilliantly called out JD Vance for his hypocrisy on foreign policy right in front of Donald Trump

Saul Hutson. Updated March 17th, 2026

Vice President JD Vance has a lot of responsibilities, but above all, he has to make sure that no matter what, he agrees with his boss.

Those priorities were put to the test when a reporter asked Vance about his skepticism of foreign interventions. In the past, Vance had repeatedly been opposed to getting involved in foreign conflicts.

So it was only natural that a reporter might like to remind him of that and it was just fabulous.

Ah yes. That’s the Grade A deflection and avoidance that only the best American politicians can ride all the way to the top.

Vance’s tap dancing didn’t fool anyone online.

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