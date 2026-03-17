This reporter just brilliantly called out JD Vance for his hypocrisy on foreign policy right in front of Donald Trump

Politics donald trump Iran JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance has a lot of responsibilities, but above all, he has to make sure that no matter what, he agrees with his boss.

Those priorities were put to the test when a reporter asked Vance about his skepticism of foreign interventions. In the past, Vance had repeatedly been opposed to getting involved in foreign conflicts.

So it was only natural that a reporter might like to remind him of that and it was just fabulous.

Reporter: Given your past skepticism of foreign interventionism, are you completely onboard with the war in Iran? Vance: I know what you’re trying to do, you’re trying to drive a wedge between me and the president. Reporter: So there’s no hesitation given your past statements?… pic.twitter.com/kaEZH0Z8Df — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

Ah yes. That’s the Grade A deflection and avoidance that only the best American politicians can ride all the way to the top.

Vance’s tap dancing didn’t fool anyone online.

1.

What a little weasel. It’s clear he only cares about saying what he needs to get elected. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) March 16, 2026

2.

JD Vance is a soulless phony. A charlatan. An empty suit. A power hungry shapeshifter who only cares about being whoever he needs to be in a given moment to keep working his way up the ladder of American leadership. https://t.co/V6gNAbgblC — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) March 17, 2026

3.

The fact that he would even say “Donald Trump is smart” is disqualifying and discrediting. Can’t wait to see him demolished in debate, for it — Blue Rebel (@blue_man_chu) March 16, 2026

4.

Vance, given yet another chance to distance himself from Donald’s Trump’s war of choice with Iran, declines to. Something for 2028 voters to maybe keep in mind. https://t.co/sckgCS3Hv1 — @johniadarola.bsky.social (@johniadarola) March 17, 2026

5.

I’m not sure what’s more notable here: Vance’s John Kerry-caliber inauthenticity, or trying to make past “dumb presidents” the difference when his boss is almost certainly the stupidest man to ever hold the office by a huge margin. https://t.co/pfEGFAl52p — Calvin Freiburger ✝️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalFreiburger) March 16, 2026

6.

Trump sits.

Vance stands.

America falls. — Ambrose Pike (@ambrose_pike) March 16, 2026

7.