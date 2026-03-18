US donald trump ireland

Donald Trump’s been showing off his encyclopaedic knowledge of Irish politics and fell flat on his face at the first hurdle

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

To the White shore where the Irish prime minister Micheál Martin had the pleasure – such as it was – of spending St Patrick’s Day with Donald Trump.

Not all of it, obviously, but a meeting at the Oval Office where one journalist was quite reasonably keen to share the Irish president’s damning verdict of Trump’s war on Iran.

And Trump’s response suggests his encyclopaedic knowledge of Irish politics doesn’t even get as far as the contents page.

Because, this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And also this, very much this!

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This Maga suffered a severe – and severely entertaining – case of voter regret but sympathy was in predictably short supply

Source @Acyn