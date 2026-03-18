Donald Trump’s been showing off his encyclopaedic knowledge of Irish politics and fell flat on his face at the first hurdle

US donald trump ireland

To the White shore where the Irish prime minister Micheál Martin had the pleasure – such as it was – of spending St Patrick’s Day with Donald Trump.

Not all of it, obviously, but a meeting at the Oval Office where one journalist was quite reasonably keen to share the Irish president’s damning verdict of Trump’s war on Iran.

And Trump’s response suggests his encyclopaedic knowledge of Irish politics doesn’t even get as far as the contents page.

Reporter: Our president has said that your war against Iran is illegal and it's an attack on international law. Trump: Who said that? Reporter: The Irish president. Trump: He’s lucky I exist. pic.twitter.com/pY92XRf6Sy — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

Because, this.

1.

The Irish president is a woman, Donald. https://t.co/79CXvNbWbv — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 17, 2026

2.

Christ on a bike. He doesn’t even know who the president of Ireland is. She probably doesn’t consider herself lucky that you exist. — Chimes of Freedom (@throbbingvicar) March 17, 2026

3.

I am not sure his brain can take that in… a WOMAN you say ???? https://t.co/FN4kOYmhoi — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 17, 2026

4.

Absolutely no one is lucky that donald exists. — Bubbe Wokestein 💙🇪🇺 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) March 17, 2026

5.

Trump doesn’t know that the president of Ireland is a woman….Catherine Connolly….and she’s 100% correct by calling his war with Iran illegal https://t.co/Ocw0RwS3vA pic.twitter.com/8qvmLz43ju — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 17, 2026

6.

Making America dumber 🙄🤣😂😂 https://t.co/fgB0dB3QUI — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) March 18, 2026

7.

Trump doesn't know that the Irish president is a woman, Catherine Connolly. Amazing how he finds new ways everyday to show his stupidity. https://t.co/lRyza6Ircv — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 17, 2026

8.

9.

It’s quite something that Trump refers to the Irish President as “he” in public without correction. There’s no way we’re raising the US murder of 170 Iranian schoolgirls in private ⬇️ https://t.co/mSI0E3ZdWI — Shane Corr ☘️ (@Default69202648) March 17, 2026

To conclude …

My favourite part of today's White House visit is that POTUS hasn't a fkn clue who Catherine Connolly is 😂. Great performance by @MichealMartinTD https://t.co/Fic17WwX53 — Declan D (@declandub) March 17, 2026

And also this, very much this!

The best part of this clip for me is how our Taoiseach cleans himself like a cat. https://t.co/SqfWPgfDin — Damian (@raggedlines) March 17, 2026

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This Maga suffered a severe – and severely entertaining – case of voter regret but sympathy was in predictably short supply

Source @Acyn