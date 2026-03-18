US donald trump MAGA

This Maga suffered a severe – and severely entertaining – case of voter regret but sympathy was in predictably short supply

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

There’s always the danger of overestimating just how many Trump supporters are beginning to regret returning their hero to the White House for a second time. But you can hope, can’t you?

And this particular voter in Pennsylvania is suffering from an especially severe case of voter’s remorse. It’s a most entertaining and supremely satisfying watch – not that it’s going to do any good at this late stage, obviously.

And sympathy was in predictably short, very possibly entirely non-existent, supply.

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