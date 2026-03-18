This Maga suffered a severe – and severely entertaining – case of voter regret but sympathy was in predictably short supply

US donald trump MAGA

There’s always the danger of overestimating just how many Trump supporters are beginning to regret returning their hero to the White House for a second time. But you can hope, can’t you?

And this particular voter in Pennsylvania is suffering from an especially severe case of voter’s remorse. It’s a most entertaining and supremely satisfying watch – not that it’s going to do any good at this late stage, obviously.

“Apparently I’m an idiot.” Woman at Pennsylvania gas station who voted for Trump rips into him, calls him “a worthless pile of sh*t”. pic.twitter.com/xR5RNvuBEk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 17, 2026

And sympathy was in predictably short, very possibly entirely non-existent, supply.

1.

Okay this is funny https://t.co/pKDZI7iayL — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) March 17, 2026

2.

THIS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA 🍿🔥 Reporter — What would you say to President Trump? US citizen — You are a worthless pile of sh*t 😭 Reporter — Have you ever voted for him? US citizen — 3 times, my bad. Apparently I am an idiot 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f0lOpou2Tv — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) March 17, 2026

3.

I mean, three times? Yeah… that’s on you lady — Jeremy Berke 🌱 (@jfberke) March 17, 2026

4.

Welcome to the Resistance, ma’am. https://t.co/khrJGWGjr4 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2026

5.

You are quite literally an idiot if you voted for Trump literally ANY election outside of 2016 https://t.co/nWadJU5Pg7 — sid 🌹🔆🇨🇦 (@lilbabygandhi) March 17, 2026

6.

I can listen to this on a loop all day long, lol. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CHAuZBU9Ob — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 18, 2026

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