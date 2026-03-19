Life food and drink

An American asked Brits for advice before eating his first ever tin of baked beans and these 17 homegrown replies will make you proud to be British

David Harris. Updated March 19th, 2026

It’s a delight to see that Twitter can still be a nice, genuinely helpful and collaborative platform. With Musk’s algorithms openly promoting division and hatred, it’s such a refreshing change to come across the following conversation about, of all things, baked beans.

Here’s American user Greg Baldwin, asking his British followers for advice on how best to enjoy his first ever tin of Heinz beans.

His simple request led to a staggering 4.5k replies (Brits surely love their beans), with the majority sharing their favourite recipes and wishing him the best of luck on his culinary journey.

Here’s the request.

It’s tempting to choose 57 of the best replies, but we can’t be bothered. So we’ll stick with 17 (some of them more helpful than others).

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