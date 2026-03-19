An American asked Brits for advice before eating his first ever tin of baked beans and these 17 homegrown replies will make you proud to be British

Life food and drink

It’s a delight to see that Twitter can still be a nice, genuinely helpful and collaborative platform. With Musk’s algorithms openly promoting division and hatred, it’s such a refreshing change to come across the following conversation about, of all things, baked beans.

Here’s American user Greg Baldwin, asking his British followers for advice on how best to enjoy his first ever tin of Heinz beans.

His simple request led to a staggering 4.5k replies (Brits surely love their beans), with the majority sharing their favourite recipes and wishing him the best of luck on his culinary journey.

Here’s the request.

British blokes…. I’ve purchased several “tins” of Heinz (British) beans because the idea of beans on toast intrigues me. I eagerly anticipate a tasting. Other than toasting bread and heating beans… Are there any other steps/ingredients? — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) March 17, 2026

It’s tempting to choose 57 of the best replies, but we can’t be bothered. So we’ll stick with 17 (some of them more helpful than others).

1.

Must be very low quality white bread. The cheapest and most unhealthy you can find. If you eat baked beans on top of toasted artisan sourdough bread you will go directly to Hell. — Alan (@A1an_M) March 17, 2026

2.

Be sure to add a bit of hangover. — Apophatos (@Apophatos) March 17, 2026

3.

Toast must be buttered. While heating the beans on a cooker, not in a microwave, add a few splashes of Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce to the beans. Once beans are warm and on buttered toast, crack some black pepper on them. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) March 17, 2026

4.

5.

Don’t cover the toast with them. Scoop some on for each bite to keep your toast crunchy 🤌 — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) March 17, 2026

6.

In a perfect world. Toast the bread, butter it, apply Marmite and then a thin layer of sliced cheddar. Get the beans very hot and add a knob of butter and a splash of Worcestershire sauce. Pour beans onto toast. The heat melts the cheese and seals the toast so it doesn’t go soggy — Count Mysterioso🎗️ (@MysteriosoX) March 17, 2026

7.

You want Branston Beans. Heinz beans are for children and are too sweet. — Solipsism (@solipsismmusic) March 17, 2026

8.