Round Ups Twitter X

The human brain is a bizarre thing. When it comes to memorising key information our memory can let us down. But it seems we have an endless capacity for keeping track of trivial nonsense.

To hear some of the most peculiar facts people have chosen to remember, @bluewmist posed the following question to X users:

What is a completely useless piece of information that you will never forget for some reason? — blue (@bluewmist) March 18, 2026

Here are the top replies that might get seared into your memory…

1.

The reason we know dinosaurs existed, and were wiped out by an asteroid, is that no matter where you dig in the world, you’ll find a distinct layer of clay. All dinosaur fossils are found below this layer, and never above it! This layer has iridium that is very rare on earth but… https://t.co/BCPGNKLrHo — Shobhit Shrivastava (@shri_shobhit) March 18, 2026

2.

I still find it fascinating that there was an astronomical observatory in Meroe (Sudan) 2000 years ago, but few people know about it https://t.co/EPG2L5i0PC pic.twitter.com/bsnZjTKndx — isaac Samuel (@rhaplord) March 18, 2026

3.

Even though they’re played by the same actress (Nadia Buari), the Beyonce in “Beyonce The President’s Daughter” is not the same Beyonce in “Beyonce and Rihanna”. A Beyonce multiverse exists. https://t.co/wB3vhiYz7L — astor (@grandpabbychuck) March 18, 2026

4.

The ashes of the man who discovered Pluto were sent to Pluto by a NASA probe. https://t.co/oeKPOxeVkO — AgentSaffron HORMUZ STRAIT (@AgentSaffron) March 18, 2026

5.

Bananas are radioactive. Every banana naturally contains potassium, and a tiny fraction of that potassium is the radioactive isotope potassium-40. The radiation is extremely small and completely harmless, but technically every banana you eat exposes you to measurable radiation. https://t.co/V3cIehjp0K — Lukas Not Podolski (@OtitoNosike) March 18, 2026

6.

The largest black hole in universe is nearly as big as our entire solar system. https://t.co/vlpdXDLJOM — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) March 18, 2026

7.

Sharks are older than trees https://t.co/Q27uIDo8dk — Sparky (@Sparkpoodle1) March 18, 2026

8.

At some point on earth There were no organisms that could properly decompose wood So the trees that died then is what we call coal today https://t.co/KxuOuR8r0o — Joseph Brendan (@Joe_brendan_) March 18, 2026

9.