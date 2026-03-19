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People have been sharing the completely useless information they can’t forget – 17 random facts that have been committed to memory

Dominic Carter. Updated March 19th, 2026

The human brain is a bizarre thing. When it comes to memorising key information our memory can let us down. But it seems we have an endless capacity for keeping track of trivial nonsense.

To hear some of the most peculiar facts people have chosen to remember, @bluewmist posed the following question to X users:

Here are the top replies that might get seared into your memory…

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