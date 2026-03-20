Politics AI amazon jeff bezos

Jeff Bezos is raising $100 billion to buy up all the factories, unfortunately there’s one hitch in his plan that has these 17 humans pretty pissed off

Saul Hutson. Updated March 20th, 2026

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Jeff Bezos needs more money.

One of the five richest people in the world announced recently the he is fundraising again.

Usually, that’s something people use for a good cause. Surely Bezos has a plan for putting just a fraction of his unconscionable wealth to good use.

Let’s see what he’s up to.

Oh.

Well, at least we will always be able to buy cheap underwear and batteries from our phones.

And Bezos’ plan to speed up the end of the world did not sit well on social media.

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