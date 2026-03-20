Jeff Bezos is raising $100 billion to buy up all the factories, unfortunately there’s one hitch in his plan that has these 17 humans pretty pissed off

Politics AI amazon jeff bezos

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Jeff Bezos needs more money.

One of the five richest people in the world announced recently the he is fundraising again.

Usually, that’s something people use for a good cause. Surely Bezos has a plan for putting just a fraction of his unconscionable wealth to good use.

Let’s see what he’s up to.

Jeff Bezos has begun the process of raising $100 billion for a new fund that would buy up manufacturing companies and then use AI to automate production. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 19, 2026

Oh.

Well, at least we will always be able to buy cheap underwear and batteries from our phones.

And Bezos’ plan to speed up the end of the world did not sit well on social media.

1.

Late stage capitalism in action. — thatonedude (@Hallbm03Hall) March 19, 2026

2.

Billionaires don’t create jobs.

They replace them. — guyfelicella (@guyfelicella) March 19, 2026

3.

“we’re not replacing jobs, we’re creating new opportunities” is going to be the “we value your privacy” of this decade — Rafat (@RTausique) March 19, 2026

4.

Are people still claiming billionaires create jobs or can we officially consider that lie dead? https://t.co/1UyIuOqonx — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) March 19, 2026

5.

If we don’t eat the rich, they will continue to consume us. It’ll never be enough for people like Bezos. Never enough money, acquisitions, or power, no matter the cost to the human life around him. He and every other billionaire are parasitic sociopaths. https://t.co/YIbpbYoOkP — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) March 19, 2026

6.

It’s just a weird sickness at some point, this level of greed. You have $200 billion dollars. You could wipe your ass with $100 bills and keep getting richer every day. Why kill thousands and thousands of jobs at this point? https://t.co/FxubcI3Saj — Read Raising Expectations (and Raising Hell) (@JPHilllllll) March 19, 2026

7.

Turning people with good jobs in manufacturing into Uber drivers and OnlyFans models. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) March 19, 2026

8.