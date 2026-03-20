Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage is furious with Muslims praying under Nelson’s Column and this especially well-informed comeback was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2026

Nigel Farage has been busy looking for other things to get offended about and this week it’s Muslims.

Specifically, Muslims praying in public after an event in Trafalgar Square earlier this week where hundreds of Muslims and people of other faiths prayed together, before the celebration of Eid.

Farage didn’t like it, he didn’t like it at all, so much so that he now wants to ban public prayer by Muslims in the UK. What an utter cockwomble.

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but this one in particular caught our attention because it was so well-informed, the delight really in the detail and with the maximum capacity to irritate. Farage, that is, and we’re all for that.

And here it is in full.

‘If you want to know what Nelson thought of Muslims, you may want to factor in Nelson’s column.

‘See that thing on his hat? It is a ‘chelengk’. Nelson was the first non-Muslim to be awarded one – as thanks for his victory in the Battle of the Nile.

‘It was gifted to him by Sultan Selim III, who was literally the Caliph at the time. Nelson was so proud of it, as well as wearing it on his hat, he added it to his coat of arms.

‘It is now the literal highest point of Nelson’s column – a gift from the leader of the Muslim world to a devout Christian.’

Boom!

It certainly irrupted Henry Bolton (you remember).

Bravo, @danbarker (give him a follow over here).

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Source @danbarker