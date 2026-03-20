Nigel Farage is furious with Muslims praying under Nelson’s Column and this especially well-informed comeback was just magnificent

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage has been busy looking for other things to get offended about and this week it’s Muslims.

Specifically, Muslims praying in public after an event in Trafalgar Square earlier this week where hundreds of Muslims and people of other faiths prayed together, before the celebration of Eid.

Farage didn’t like it, he didn’t like it at all, so much so that he now wants to ban public prayer by Muslims in the UK. What an utter cockwomble.

What we witnessed in London at the historic Trafalgar Square, in a country built on Judeo-Christian values, was a group of people attempting dominance over our capital city and our culture. We are not going to surrender everything that was built over centuries and defended at… pic.twitter.com/LcHx0ut1xo — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 19, 2026

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Farage channeling Oswald Mosley to stir up hatred against minorities. There have been celebrations of Christmas, Chanukah & Diwali in Trafalgar Square. Now its the turn of Britain’s Muslims to celebrate their festival- only to face pure Islamophobic hate speech. Shameful. https://t.co/uEjY3NY9t8 — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 19, 2026

‘Judeo-Christian values’ is such a tell. Who, in Britain, has ever casually dropped ‘Judeo-Christian values’ into any conversation *ever*? This is Farage channeling Bannon. It’s MAGA. Dressing it up as English nationalism is pure pantomime. They’ll have Mother Goose next https://t.co/yRiOzaQa5R — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 19, 2026

Muslim soldiers fought and died for Britain in two world wars.

More than you've ever done for this country.

Infact- you've done SOD ALL for this country. https://t.co/H8TWv1EfZQ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 19, 2026

… but this one in particular caught our attention because it was so well-informed, the delight really in the detail and with the maximum capacity to irritate. Farage, that is, and we’re all for that.

If you want to know what Nelson thought of Muslims, you may want to factor in Nelson's column. See that thing on his hat? It is a 'chelengk'. Nelson was the first non-Muslim to be awarded one – as thanks for his victory in the Battle of the Nile. It was gifted to him by Sultan… https://t.co/QBSlm8EcQT pic.twitter.com/yJZYYW0BSL — dan barker (@danbarker) March 19, 2026

And here it is in full.

‘If you want to know what Nelson thought of Muslims, you may want to factor in Nelson’s column. ‘See that thing on his hat? It is a ‘chelengk’. Nelson was the first non-Muslim to be awarded one – as thanks for his victory in the Battle of the Nile. ‘It was gifted to him by Sultan Selim III, who was literally the Caliph at the time. Nelson was so proud of it, as well as wearing it on his hat, he added it to his coat of arms. ‘It is now the literal highest point of Nelson’s column – a gift from the leader of the Muslim world to a devout Christian.’

Boom!

It certainly irrupted Henry Bolton (you remember).

Are you suggesting that what Nelson wore in his hat to mark his victory over the French at the Nile justifies the use of Trafalgar Square as a venue for mass prayers that:

– are exclusively for Musilms

– segregate men from women

– declare there is only on God

– implicitly reject… — Henry Bolton OBE 🇬🇧 (@_HenryBolton) March 20, 2026

Hi, Henry, you've packed so much in this that seems unrelated to anything I said, that it feels you've made several 'leaps of faith' yourself. Let me know if you want a genuine chat about it- we can meet at beautiful St Martin in the Fields. — dan barker (@danbarker) March 20, 2026

Bravo, @danbarker (give him a follow over here).

Some history for those losing their minds over Muslims praying in Trafalgar Square.

⬇️ https://t.co/r58kPjMyzo — StevieB (@StevieB09074258) March 20, 2026

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Source @danbarker