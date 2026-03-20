Twitter Andrew tate louis theroux manosphere

These 17 replies to this funny mockery of the ‘manosphere saddos’ are a hilarious antidote to toxic masculinity

David Harris. Updated March 20th, 2026

It was great to see Louis Theroux‘s devastatingly understated takedown of the grifting, toxic clowns that are the self-appointed princes of the manosphere, and the criticism of the whole ridiculous movement continues unabated on Twitter.

Here’s a post from Twitter user Tom, which explains why these ‘manosphere saddos’ should all be immediately disqualified from opining on masculinity. It’s great stuff and it generated some equally brilliant replies.

People rallied to the cause.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2