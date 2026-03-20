These 17 replies to this funny mockery of the ‘manosphere saddos’ are a hilarious antidote to toxic masculinity

Twitter Andrew tate louis theroux manosphere

It was great to see Louis Theroux‘s devastatingly understated takedown of the grifting, toxic clowns that are the self-appointed princes of the manosphere, and the criticism of the whole ridiculous movement continues unabated on Twitter.

Here’s a post from Twitter user Tom, which explains why these ‘manosphere saddos’ should all be immediately disqualified from opining on masculinity. It’s great stuff and it generated some equally brilliant replies.

NOT ONE of these #Manosphere saddos has ever gone down the pub and had a pint. None of them have ever successfully flipped a beer mat and caught it. None of them have ever got the fruity to pay-out This alone disqualifies them from talking about masculinity. Fucking soft lads… — Tom (@WiggumCharm) March 14, 2026

People rallied to the cause.

1.

They’ve never broke a urinal cake into pieces by the power of their own piss because they prefer to sit down. Never balanced a butter knife on the sink because they might want another slice of toast in a bit. Never asked a taxi driver what time they’re on til. — Paul Steadman (@PaulSteadm89372) March 14, 2026

2.

They don't even live here, too soft for that. What's wrong with our lovely English rain? — Roberto (@Hamburgiasso) March 14, 2026

3.

They’ve never had the simple pleasure of a solo pint in a beer garden in 24 degree weather after a day of graft and it really shows. — Alex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 (@AO1865) March 14, 2026

4.

No chance they’ve ever hit a double bullseye after 7 pints and a curry pic.twitter.com/nuZSkEHlat — Darren Carlile (@dmcarlile) March 14, 2026

5.

They’ve never lost a game of pool to a man in a hi-vis vest in the rough pub in town on a Thursday afternoon. — Jim Daly – On Tour In 2026 (@jimdalycomedy) March 14, 2026

6.

Never danced the dance of returning serve on some guy's friendly abuse with something at the correct level of cheeky that makes you both laugh moderately before returning to your activities in a smooth and orderly fashion that leaves all parties satisfied. — Adam Scollay/Lad Chapman (@Scollomania) March 14, 2026

7.

Bet they won’t even climb stairs to use the ‘Spoons toilets. — Michael Brown (@huggymike) March 14, 2026

8.

These are the kind of lads who would buy a packet of cheese and onion Walkers and eat them themselves because "i paid for them, why shouldn't?" — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) March 14, 2026

9.