A French general declared on live TV that Trump could ‘go F___ himself’, and the internet thought it was absolument magnifique

Politics donald trump France Iran

A former Brigadier General in the French Army, Nicolas Richoux, has become the darling of the anti-Maga set online after a clip of his NSFW message to Donald Trump went viral.

During an interview on La Chaîne Info (the News Channel), General Richoux poured scorn on Trump’s desperate attempts to get European countries to help him deal with the mess the US and Israel have made of the Strait of Hormuz, and his frank words were captured by @IvreDeVoltaire before having English subtitles added by @Tweet4AnnaNAFO.

French Gen. Richoux on Trump begging Europe for Hormuz help:

“He can go fuck himself.” pic.twitter.com/vYSMeX6dxP — (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) March 21, 2026

We don’t remember that cropping up on Duolingo. Despite the language barrier, the internet was very much here for the general’s blunt words. These comments perfectly captured the tone.

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trump has alienated our allies so badly, former French brigadier generals are literally going on TV, saying "he can go f*ck himself." WOW.pic.twitter.com/F1KGMMNPUt — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2026

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The French have a way with words. https://t.co/NYXt1xxXEF — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) March 21, 2026

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Be France: Among best high speed rail in the world 4th largest wheat producer God tier wine and cheese Civilian nuclear superpower Serving duck pate on your aircraft carriers Have generals on telly telling Donald Trump to ‘fuck himself’. https://t.co/2rY4ZZLh55 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 21, 2026

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This is what happens when you threaten friends. https://t.co/tEkTRr7vE4 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) March 21, 2026

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I will genuinely become a fan of every leader and every person who has the backbone to give a clear answer to Trump like this.

Silence and passive acceptance are not enough anymore. Respect to General Richoux, and respect to France.

https://t.co/UQMCYHOiiU — Elisa Mosini (@MosiniElisa) March 22, 2026

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Exactly how that piece of garbage Trump should be treated. Glad we’re over the bootlicking stage. https://t.co/OJe9dIIqhA pic.twitter.com/2lZQCPAPnP — Angie Berg (@AngieBerg_) March 21, 2026

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