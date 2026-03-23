Politics donald trump France Iran

A French general declared on live TV that Trump could ‘go F___ himself’, and the internet thought it was absolument magnifique

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2026

A former Brigadier General in the French Army, Nicolas Richoux, has become the darling of the anti-Maga set online after a clip of his NSFW message to Donald Trump went viral.

During an interview on La Chaîne Info (the News Channel), General Richoux poured scorn on Trump’s desperate attempts to get European countries to help him deal with the mess the US and Israel have made of the Strait of Hormuz, and his frank words were captured by @IvreDeVoltaire before having English subtitles added by @Tweet4AnnaNAFO.

We don’t remember that cropping up on Duolingo. Despite the language barrier, the internet was very much here for the general’s blunt words. These comments perfectly captured the tone.

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