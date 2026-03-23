Politics charlie kirk JD Vance robert mueller

Donald Trump’s shocking celebration of Robert Mueller’s death sent this old JD Vance clip viral and it strikes at the heart of the double standards of Trump’s White House

Saul Hutson. Updated March 23rd, 2026

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller passed away this weekend. Since Mueller dared to question Donald Trump’s legitimacy, Trump hated Mueller. Since Trump hated Mueller, he celebrated Mueller’s death with a distasteful Truth Social post.

This is objectively hideous behavior. The former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, in particular, took the President to task for his uncouth reaction.

And he wasn’t the only one who took notice.

But Christie is a former Trump ally who has long since turned on the President. And finding flaws in Trump and his team’s logic is not hard for opponents.

So how would the US President’s current administration address his reaction?

Well first, let’s check in on this faux outrage JD Vance and his party were spewing in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder. Here is Vance calling out anyone who dare note that Kirk didn’t always have pure intentions at heart.

That type of behavior is now coming from Vance’s boss and the head of the United States. Yet we haven’t heard a peep out of the VP on that front yet.

The double standard did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

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