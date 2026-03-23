Donald Trump’s shocking celebration of Robert Mueller’s death sent this old JD Vance clip viral and it strikes at the heart of the double standards of Trump’s White House

Politics charlie kirk JD Vance robert mueller

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller passed away this weekend. Since Mueller dared to question Donald Trump’s legitimacy, Trump hated Mueller. Since Trump hated Mueller, he celebrated Mueller’s death with a distasteful Truth Social post.

This is objectively hideous behavior. The former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, in particular, took the President to task for his uncouth reaction.

Chris Christie: “To say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed he is. It comes from his own sense that the only thing that matters in the world is him. That’s what a child does.” pic.twitter.com/FX22cZg75B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

And he wasn’t the only one who took notice.

Hey @JDVance, you said we should “call out” people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death. Surely you will call out this Vietnam draft dodger who celebrated the death of a Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/1rrokrKpDz — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) March 21, 2026

But Christie is a former Trump ally who has long since turned on the President. And finding flaws in Trump and his team’s logic is not hard for opponents.

So how would the US President’s current administration address his reaction?

Well first, let’s check in on this faux outrage JD Vance and his party were spewing in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder. Here is Vance calling out anyone who dare note that Kirk didn’t always have pure intentions at heart.

Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/rXQ6SRB7Rt — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2026

That type of behavior is now coming from Vance’s boss and the head of the United States. Yet we haven’t heard a peep out of the VP on that front yet.

The double standard did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

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@JDVance well… are you going to call this out or act like a puppet as usual? https://t.co/a8GsAFyJJO — jjam (@tuscan_Italian) March 22, 2026

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Oh, he doesn’t have enough vertebrae to do that… https://t.co/COM0dZ3SvI — Jeny Koruth (@JPKoruth) March 23, 2026

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The coward will stay quiet like they all do. https://t.co/eGsvk0MWlv — Cindy (@cynthia_roseeee) March 23, 2026

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