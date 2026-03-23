This former Nato commander said Trump has two choices left in Iran and it’s a brutal reality check for Magas everywhere

US donald trump Iran

To the BBC, where General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Nato deputy supreme commmander of Allied Forces in Europe, shared his not inconsidered thoughts on the options now left for Donald Trump in Iran.

A brutal reality check for Magas (and indeed Donald Trump) everywhere, it’s 30 and a bit seconds very well spent.

Former NATO Commander drops a brutal reality check. He says Trump is completely trapped. He either has to launch an inconceivable massive land invasion of Iran, or declare a fake victory and walk away utterly humiliated. There is no winning this war. pic.twitter.com/LgWdZVlizx — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

No coming back from that.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

Sir Richard Shirreff and I have certainly had our contretemps over the years about Ukraine, but he is precisely correct on Trump in Iran. https://t.co/g2cm17kiW1 — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) March 23, 2026

2.

Israel played trump like a fiddle, took them 40 years to find a USA president dumb enough to take the bait. — MAC (@hunter3682) March 23, 2026

3.

So Trump started something utterly stupid, got our soldiers killed, spent $20 billion of our tax money, depleted all our best munitions, and now he’s scared, stuck, and crying? Shocker. But back in the trailer park… MAGA: This is EXACTLY what I voted for! https://t.co/IEmo0YI1OF — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) March 23, 2026

4.

MAGA put the dumbest MF in the WH. Our men will come home in body bags. — 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 (@nickoftime26) March 23, 2026

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