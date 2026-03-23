US donald trump Iran

This former Nato commander said Trump has two choices left in Iran and it’s a brutal reality check for Magas everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

To the BBC, where General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Nato deputy supreme commmander of Allied Forces in Europe, shared his not inconsidered thoughts on the options now left for Donald Trump in Iran.

A brutal reality check for Magas (and indeed Donald Trump) everywhere, it’s 30 and a bit seconds very well spent.

No coming back from that.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

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