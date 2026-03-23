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This SNL sketch about economic migrants in Dubai was already good but the payoff was next level

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2026

As you’ll already be aware by now, one consequence of Donald Trump’s war on Iran is that Dubai is no longer the number one destination of choice for a certain type of Brit eager to pay as little tax as possible.

And that includes all those influencers cropping up relentlessly on your timeline keen to share just what an amazing life they now have among the high rises and low taxes of the UAE.

And it was with those people in mind that the good people of the new homegrown version of Saturday Night Live came up with this, Paddy Young with one of the show’s ‘weekend updates’ which was already good but the payoff was next level.

Boom.

And you can watch more SNL UK stuff over here.

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Source Sky H/T @ThatWeekInSNL