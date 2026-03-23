This SNL sketch about economic migrants in Dubai was already good but the payoff was next level

Entertainment dubai SNL

As you’ll already be aware by now, one consequence of Donald Trump’s war on Iran is that Dubai is no longer the number one destination of choice for a certain type of Brit eager to pay as little tax as possible.

And that includes all those influencers cropping up relentlessly on your timeline keen to share just what an amazing life they now have among the high rises and low taxes of the UAE.

And it was with those people in mind that the good people of the new homegrown version of Saturday Night Live came up with this, Paddy Young with one of the show’s ‘weekend updates’ which was already good but the payoff was next level.

THIS is the spirit that SNL once had and has so desperately needed again for years pic.twitter.com/9Pv6JNn7ee — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) March 22, 2026

Boom.

wait is SNL uk kinda good https://t.co/HCupws7XFi — kyle (@Caol_MacCormaic) March 22, 2026

Normalise smouldering after every punchline https://t.co/CSafglFZiR — Jack Hancock (@HancockAnalysis) March 22, 2026

i don't know this guy's name but he might be a dan aykroyd son. We'll have to see more but the vision is there https://t.co/TC5UfqREkW — thorne ✶ (@moxanomics) March 23, 2026

Hats off to the Brits, I didn’t think UK SNL had legs but I was wrong. https://t.co/gxKlahT8qB — Turd Ferguson (@Ferg_Turduson) March 22, 2026

"They went there to avoid income tax, and now they have to avoid incoming attacks." https://t.co/njDveNJKjd — Brian Siano (@BrianSiano) March 23, 2026

weekend update has never been better, ever https://t.co/WDlgOWdTGE — Simon Tsalikis 🇨🇦 🇬🇷 (@SimonTSN690) March 22, 2026

And you can watch more SNL UK stuff over here.

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Source Sky H/T @ThatWeekInSNL