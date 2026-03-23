Celebrity Russell Brand Tommy Robinson

Russell Brand praised ‘legit journalist’ Tommy Robinson and of all the many comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

Poke Reporter. Updated March 23rd, 2026

If you want to know how far Russell Brand has come – and not in a good way – his latest interview is with none other than Tommy Robinson wannabe, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Brand, who has denied allegations allegations against him of rape, assault and emotional abuse, described Robinson as a ‘legit journalist’ and said their encounter, such as it was, was the ‘most challenging interview’ he’d done for a while (not including, presumably, the one he did down at the station).

Anyway, here is a little bit of the pair in action.

And the exchange prompted no end of replies, some of which we can ever repeat here …

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Nailed it.

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