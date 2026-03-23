Russell Brand praised ‘legit journalist’ Tommy Robinson and of all the many comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

Celebrity Russell Brand Tommy Robinson

If you want to know how far Russell Brand has come – and not in a good way – his latest interview is with none other than Tommy Robinson wannabe, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Brand, who has denied allegations allegations against him of rape, assault and emotional abuse, described Robinson as a ‘legit journalist’ and said their encounter, such as it was, was the ‘most challenging interview’ he’d done for a while (not including, presumably, the one he did down at the station).

Anyway, here is a little bit of the pair in action.

Tommy is a legit journalist. Most challenging interview I’ve done for a while.@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/12vrbxIE0I — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 21, 2026

And the exchange prompted no end of replies, some of which we can ever repeat here …

We all know you’ve hit rock bottom Russell. But do you feel like you have? — Carlos Danger (@lamont1940) March 22, 2026

Tommy had no professional qualifications or accreditation that entitles him to be called a journalist.

Tommy is just a grifting cunt. — Barns2011a (@Barns2011a) March 21, 2026

Can’t believe I used to rate you when I was a younger Disgraceful fake fraud @rustyrockets — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) March 22, 2026

Your fall from The Trews days to now lauding Tommy Robinson as a "journalist" is so sad to see. Can't believe you're the same guy who singlehandedly took FOX News and Sean Hannity on & won. — Lalo Escőbar (@razor5edge) March 21, 2026

… but this one surely knocked the rest out of the park.

Wtf did I just watch? It’s like Temu Artful Dodger versus the fucking riddler! The wankification of each other is absolutely insane! The pair of you are an absolute cuntitude of diabolical crap! — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) March 22, 2026

Nailed it.

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