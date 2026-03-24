A reporter fact checked Donald Trump over his claim to have ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear threat and his answer made it so much funnier

US daily show donald trump Iran

It’s always a treat when the American media pushes back on whatever the hell Donald Trump has said next, and takes the time to explain in as few words as possible why the president is talking abject nonsense.

And this one is from the very top drawer after Trump was quizzed over his claim to have ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear threat.

So how, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins wondered, did that square with the president’s subsequent war on Iran?

And it’s fair to say Trump’s answer wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and just made the whole thing even funnier.

COLLINS: If you obliterated their nuclear sites last summer, then how can you argue it was an imminent threat now? TRUMP: Oh, we hit them so hard. We oblitted them– obliterated them. But that doesn't mean with the right equipment you can't dig down and go get it. We don't want… pic.twitter.com/dyQliQ8FdU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Dig down and get it? And no-one said it better than Jon Stewart and the Daily Show.

A reporter brilliantly corners Trump on his own lies. If he "obliterated" Iran's nuclear sites last summer, how are they an imminent nuclear threat today? Trump's excuse about them "digging down" is utterly humiliating. 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ajn3nFMPbv — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

Boom.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

“They are digging up the stuff we obliterated” He does realize obliterated means completely destroyed right? Trump is so obviously full of shit + i cant believe anyone would still seriously listen to him — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) March 23, 2026

2.

Wow! Listening to Trump and Hegseth talk about this war is like listening to two drunks with no medical experience try to explain how to perform a craniotomy. — WATT (@WATT499663) March 23, 2026

3.

He was either lying then or he's lying now. But I think it's both. — Sam K. (@bluesamk) March 23, 2026

4.

Holy smokes, this is dumb even for Trump.. — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) March 23, 2026

5.

It’s like listening to Kim Kardashian try and explain brain surgery — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) March 23, 2026

6.

We "obliterated that site", but they can dig down & get it. What does he think 'obliterated' means? pic.twitter.com/q9xLvqgiMx — Amanda Berry (@amanda_booberry) March 23, 2026

7.

So there was no imminent threat. Thanks for confirming. — Beth (@bethmeredithva) March 23, 2026

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Donald Trump said he’d be in ‘joint control’ of the Strait of Hormuz and this Iranian Embassy’s devastating comeback was simply brutal

Source H/T @FurkanGozukara