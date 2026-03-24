US daily show donald trump Iran

A reporter fact checked Donald Trump over his claim to have ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear threat and his answer made it so much funnier

John Plunkett. Updated March 24th, 2026

It’s always a treat when the American media pushes back on whatever the hell Donald Trump has said next, and takes the time to explain in as few words as possible why the president is talking abject nonsense.

And this one is from the very top drawer after Trump was quizzed over his claim to have ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear threat.

So how, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins wondered, did that square with the president’s subsequent war on Iran?

And it’s fair to say Trump’s answer wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and just made the whole thing even funnier.

Dig down and get it? And no-one said it better than Jon Stewart and the Daily Show.

Boom.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

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Donald Trump said he’d be in ‘joint control’ of the Strait of Hormuz and this Iranian Embassy’s devastating comeback was simply brutal

Source H/T @FurkanGozukara