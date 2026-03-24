US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump said he’d be in ‘joint control’ of the Strait of Hormuz and this Iranian Embassy’s devastating comeback was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated March 24th, 2026

Donald Trump’s war on Iran may or may not be coming to an end – very possibly he’s achieved all his aims, or more likely he’s just got bored – but questions remain. So many questions.

And one of them is who is going to control the all-important Strait of Hormuz, the route of so much of the world’s oil on which basically the entirely global economy rests.

The American president wasn’t entirely clear in his answer, obviously, but appeared to suggest he’d be in ‘joint control’ with whoever is in control of Iran.

And while his answer to CNN”s estimable Kaitlan Collins prompted all the derision you’d expect …

… no-one did it better – absolutely no-one – than the Iranian embassy to South Africa on Twitter.

Some serious Twitter game right there from which there was surely no coming back. And these people said it best.

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To conclude.

They also did this.

Probably best not to mention to you know who.

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