Donald Trump said he’d be in ‘joint control’ of the Strait of Hormuz and this Iranian Embassy’s devastating comeback was simply brutal

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s war on Iran may or may not be coming to an end – very possibly he’s achieved all his aims, or more likely he’s just got bored – but questions remain. So many questions.

And one of them is who is going to control the all-important Strait of Hormuz, the route of so much of the world’s oil on which basically the entirely global economy rests.

The American president wasn’t entirely clear in his answer, obviously, but appeared to suggest he’d be in ‘joint control’ with whoever is in control of Iran.

President Trump on the future of the Strait of Hormuz:

“It’ll be jointly controlled.” By whom? “Maybe me. Maybe me. Me and the Ayatollah. Whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is.” pic.twitter.com/gA7jv6TpWL — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 24, 2026

And while his answer to CNN”s estimable Kaitlan Collins prompted all the derision you’d expect …

So initially we wanted complete surrender in Iran and freedom for its people. Now we are looking into a Trump/Khamenei Joint Venture LLC with a toll booth that takes Melania coin on the Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/aQ4Ho0VsPV — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 23, 2026

“I have a great relationship with the Ayatollah, the Ayatollah is a friend of mine, you know we get along great.” pic.twitter.com/m9BB9RG269 — Joe (@66Desktst) March 23, 2026

Imagine imagine imagine, I dare you to *imagine*, the reaction from the GOP or Fox if Obama or Biden had ever said a sentence with the words ‘me and the Ayatollah’ in it https://t.co/qQR8tVyysS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2026

… no-one did it better – absolutely no-one – than the Iranian embassy to South Africa on Twitter.

The Strait of Hormuz will be controlled by me and the Ayatollah😎😁 pic.twitter.com/IxIgo1Pn6S — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 23, 2026

Some serious Twitter game right there from which there was surely no coming back. And these people said it best.

1.

We 100% live in a simulation. This can’t be the real world. https://t.co/KILkcFCP2P — JohannesBorgen (@jeuasommenulle) March 23, 2026

2.

The trolling is epic tonight 🔥 — Abier (@abierkhatib) March 23, 2026

3.

4.

😂😂😂 Not only does Iran have missiles…they have jokes too!!! — Noedine Isaacs-Mpulo🇿🇦🍉 (@NoedineM) March 23, 2026

5.

6.

The memeing is strong with this account — Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx) March 23, 2026

7.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran trolls President Trump after he said the Strait of Hormuz could be controlled by “me and and the Ayatollah.” pic.twitter.com/OTajHHN0FB — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 23, 2026

8.

The Iranians know ball 😂 https://t.co/naT3p0BNyh — Elite Predators (@elitepredatorss) March 23, 2026

9.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 They are just toying with him😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qzocsO4PoM — KARABO (@KARABOBABO18) March 24, 2026

To conclude.

This is ultimate trolling 😂🔥 Trump : I will control the Strait of Hormuz along with the new Ayatollah. Iran 🇮🇷 Embassy : Hold this clown steering you clown 🤡 This is EPIC 😆 pic.twitter.com/ht6a6WOg3K — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 24, 2026

They also did this.

Iran is brutally mocking Trump. It seems they’ve released this video in cartoon form & it is hilarious https://t.co/e7eIddJoCK pic.twitter.com/QAkcvmaNmq — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) March 23, 2026

Probably best not to mention to you know who.

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