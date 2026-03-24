Politics donald trump nap pam bondi

Pam Bondi picked the absolute worst moment to turn to Donald Trump and it was a real eye-opener (just not for Trump)

Saul Hutson. Updated March 24th, 2026

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Donald Trump gets so much praise, sometimes he can’t keep up.

Like when one of his staff members is bragging about how the President is deeply involved in all of the important decisions in the United States and abroad.

It’s not that he wasn’t there to hear it, it’s just that he might not have been all there to hear it.

Have a watch and make up your own mind.

“The President knew what was going on here” is an incredible thing to say as Bondi looks directly at an apparently napping Donald Trump (although we are well aware that one person’s ‘fast asleep’ is another person’s ‘resting my eyes’, obviously).

Here’s another clip of Trump appearing to get some rest for his eyelids while listening to all of the supposedly incredible feats of crime stopping his administration has accomplished.

When it comes to the chance to pile on the President for losing focus, no one on Twitter was caught napping.

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