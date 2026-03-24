Pam Bondi picked the absolute worst moment to turn to Donald Trump and it was a real eye-opener (just not for Trump)

Politics donald trump nap pam bondi

Donald Trump gets so much praise, sometimes he can’t keep up.

Like when one of his staff members is bragging about how the President is deeply involved in all of the important decisions in the United States and abroad.

It’s not that he wasn’t there to hear it, it’s just that he might not have been all there to hear it.

Have a watch and make up your own mind.

🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi just turned to find Donald Trump FAST ASLEEP during her remarks: PAM BONDI: “We met with this president multiple times… TRUMP: ZZZZZzzzzz. Trump is completely unfit to be president. pic.twitter.com/pYENVXQqi7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 23, 2026

“The President knew what was going on here” is an incredible thing to say as Bondi looks directly at an apparently napping Donald Trump (although we are well aware that one person’s ‘fast asleep’ is another person’s ‘resting my eyes’, obviously).

Here’s another clip of Trump appearing to get some rest for his eyelids while listening to all of the supposedly incredible feats of crime stopping his administration has accomplished.

Trump is out pic.twitter.com/a7HaBIv8nQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

When it comes to the chance to pile on the President for losing focus, no one on Twitter was caught napping.

1.

Embarrassing. They perform loyalty speeches for him — and he can’t even stay awake long enough to hear them. This is the man they call “strong,” “sharp,” “in control.” Not focused. Not present. Just drifting while others prop him up and pretend everything is fine. And that’s… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) March 23, 2026

2.

I never wanna hear the words “sleepy Joe” again for as long as I live. https://t.co/VCB4e8TCUD — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 23, 2026

3.

He had a long weekend of golfing and mocking the dead. https://t.co/eHY1PROzEG — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 23, 2026

4.

It’s no longer amusing. Our cognitively-impaired president is ruining America. — Slowly Boiled Frog 🏳️‍🌈 (@davidcaryhart) March 23, 2026

5.

If only there was a group of people whose work is protected in the Constitution and spent 4 years obsessively looking for the faintest signs of physical or mental decline in an elderly President to the point they shamed him into declining to run for a second term https://t.co/rAvDtsRReT — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) March 23, 2026

6.

Trump is winning the fight against woke https://t.co/NHAzLJKu4Z — Spectre (@OliverQueenIRL) March 23, 2026

7.