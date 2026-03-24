Robert Jenrick got called out for politically exploiting Christianity after writing about ‘Psalm Sunday’ – 24 biblical takedowns

Politics Fraser Nelson Robert jenrick

We can’t remember the last time we felt the need to give kudos to former Spectator Editor and centre-right commentator Fraser Nelson, if ever. However, he’s certainy earned it with a fair explanation in his Substack of the open Iftar that took place at Trafalgar Square at the end of Ramadan last week.

Here’s a little of his post.

“Larry’s Bar, under the National Portrait Gallery, is London’s best-kept secret. I was on my way there with a friend last week when we heard the Muslim call to prayer. “What on earth is that?” she asked. The answer: an open iftar, where non-Muslims are invited to join Muslims for a meal to mark the end of Ramadan. It’s intended as a cohesive national event. They’ve done it at Lord’s, Windsor Castle, Shakespeare’s Globe, Cambridge. Jews, Christians and atheists all attend. But to someone passing by at that exact moment, seeing all these people praying, it would look like Muslims taking over Trafalgar Square.”

Of course, a takeover was exactly the spin put on it by the usual suspects, Tory Nick Timothy, Nigel Farage, and recent defector to Reform UK, Robert Jenrick, amongst many others.

Further into the article, devout Catholic Nelson made reference to a Telegraph article by Robert Jenrick from 2025, which highlighted the MP’s cynical adoption of outspoken Christianity for political purposes.

“Robert Jenrick barely said a word about religion in most of his parliamentary career but now pops up to demand that Keir Starmer celebrates what he calls “Psalm Sunday”. He means Palm Sunday, and the fact that he can get the two confused shows the level of cynicism here. Faith is a new tool he has picked up only recently.”

Bluesky users were a lot less academic about it.

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the right don't actually have any strategy in the uk. they just copy america. we're just not a christian country. i mean, we are obviously a christian nation, but the population isn't. voters aren't. we don't do religion like the american right does. it's a voter turn off. [image or embed] — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ 🏳️‍🌈 (@sloanelysbeth.bsky.social) March 23, 2026 at 10:52 AM

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Robert Jenrick asks why the Prime Minister hasn't released a social media post OR put a wreath on 10 Downing Street to mark Smothering Monday. [image or embed] — Nick Walker (@nickwalker.bsky.social) March 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM

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You can also see this in their outrage that Muslims believe in their God because only see Christianity only as something they can use to hit The Other & don’t actually understand people really believe in it [image or embed] — Tom Hunter (@onelifestand87.bsky.social) March 23, 2026 at 10:49 AM

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