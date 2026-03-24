Trump casually asked at Graceland if he could have ‘taken’ Elvis in a fight, if you were wondering how his laser focus on the war was going – 15 swift smackdowns

US donald trump Elvis Presley

Donald Trump is a big Elvis fan. Not as much as he is a Donald Trump fan, but enough that he took the time, in 2024, to claim to the world that he and Elvis look alike.

Make of that what you will, but on Monday, when half the world feared he was about to start World War III and the greatest energy crisis in history, Trump took several hours out of his day to visit the former home of the King of Rock n Roll – Graceland.

The official War Room account reposted the lookalike nonsense in its announcement.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS VISITING GRACELAND TODAY pic.twitter.com/XkUsbm0lLr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 23, 2026

That went down as well as you’d expect.

Trump remains laser focused on his war with Iran, your gas prices, and TSA lines! https://t.co/IT3ZnDF3tR — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 23, 2026

While at the mansion, Trump seemed to forget that Elvis has left the building.

Did Trump briefly forget that Elvis is dead? “Here’s our Attorney General incase you get in trouble. Would you help out Elvis? Elvis, maybe, gets a little bit of a pass. Not much. We’re not allowed to give much of a pass… I’m a big fan of Elvis. Who isn’t? Right? I think he’s… pic.twitter.com/BJuvZqvQ86 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 23, 2026

He signed a replica of one of Elvis’s guitars, which was pretty weird – but that’s on the Graceland staff, so he gets a rare pass.

our president at wartime, folks pic.twitter.com/t9CDYe5DUx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

He doesn’t get a pass for what happened next. That was all Trump.

TRUMP: Could I have taken Elvis in a fight? GRACELAND WORKER: I don't know? You might. I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win pic.twitter.com/rjB4LNm7U5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Who asks such a stupid questio __ D’you know what …never mind.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about President No-Brain’s latest tangent.

1.

Donald Trump, freeloading on the taxpayer dime at Graceland, asks whether or not he could have taken Elvis in a fight. He has as much chance of that as he does winning a Nobel Peace Prize.pic.twitter.com/MOiq0ZsCUl — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 23, 2026

2.

Yes of course, the totally normal question totally normal people ask about Elvis…

Could I have beaten him up? 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/jRFhWnwwtW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 23, 2026

3.

And you thought the Wafflehouse Teleporter was bad… https://t.co/p1DTQSar5x — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) March 23, 2026

4.

OMG LOL… the workers of Graceland tell Trump Elvis could beat him up, BUT he would be nice and allow him to win. This just deflated Trump!!! https://t.co/9ZuKz1k8kn — Mark Bland (@markbland) March 23, 2026

5.

6.

Ummm what does this have to do with gas, eggs, wars, the economy, TSA, Nancy Guthrie, hell Americans? I hope the ghost of Elvis chokes him out. — Frank C (@FrankC164) March 23, 2026

7.

Who the hell wants to fight Elvis? This moron doesn't have an athletic bone in his body anyway. — Jp Caz (@jp_caz) March 23, 2026

8.

50s Elvis or mid 70s drugged out bloated fat Elvis? https://t.co/hfYh7R4urZ — 🐾Philly Puppy🐾 (@liberalpuppy) March 23, 2026

9.

10.

I swear to God if one person actually loved this man they would put him in a home and give him a warm blanket. https://t.co/YBAL7IDGSZ — Warren (@swd2) March 23, 2026

11.

Trump is basically doing a DMT-drip death-dream while still alive. I conquered Persia….I beat Elvis in kung-fu…I went to bed with Angie Dickenson… https://t.co/NyIX9MXCXH — john (@johnsemley3000) March 23, 2026

12.

Didn’t Elvis have a black belt in karate? — Mario Yuwono (@YuwonoMario) March 23, 2026

13.

A billion dollars spent every 24 hours in Iran. Crippling inflation.

Housing markets suffering. Prices skyrocketing. TRUMP: “Could I have taken Elvis in a fight?”

pic.twitter.com/dxTn4pZGEo — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 23, 2026

14.

At this point I suspect that if Trump were to die live on TV the @GOP would quickly pass the Weekend at Bernie's Act so he could continue to posthumously lead. https://t.co/mtZaHscJ7T — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) March 23, 2026

15.

Why is this man not in a secure hospital? — jeffersonhairplan. (@Andrew614449) March 23, 2026

Never rule out anything.

BREAKING: Trump about to declare war on Graceland. https://t.co/NdNR0VNsmb — MADE in America (@americamade_) March 23, 2026

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons