US donald trump Elvis Presley

Trump casually asked at Graceland if he could have ‘taken’ Elvis in a fight, if you were wondering how his laser focus on the war was going – 15 swift smackdowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 24th, 2026

Donald Trump is a big Elvis fan. Not as much as he is a Donald Trump fan, but enough that he took the time, in 2024, to claim to the world that he and Elvis look alike.

For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? With an image that's half of Elvis Presley's face and half Donald Trump's

Make of that what you will, but on Monday, when half the world feared he was about to start World War III and the greatest energy crisis in history, Trump took several hours out of his day to visit the former home of the King of Rock n Roll – Graceland.

The official War Room account reposted the lookalike nonsense in its announcement.

That went down as well as you’d expect.

While at the mansion, Trump seemed to forget that Elvis has left the building.

He signed a replica of one of Elvis’s guitars, which was pretty weird – but that’s on the Graceland staff, so he gets a rare pass.

He doesn’t get a pass for what happened next. That was all Trump.

Who asks such a stupid questio __ D’you know what …never mind.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about President No-Brain’s latest tangent.

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Never rule out anything.

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons