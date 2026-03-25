Politics donald trump Iran regime change

Donald Trump tried out a new definition of ‘regime change’ in Iran and got brutally owned into next week

Saul Hutson. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Donald Trump has never been known for his vocabulary. When he’s not mispronouncing words, he’s mis-using them. And when he’s mis-using them, he’s usually destroying democracy around the world.

Which brings us to this clip from a recent Trump press conference in which the President tries to claim credit for the “regime change” that has, according to him, taken place in Iran.

By Trump’s logic, he bombed Iran, he killed its leaders, and there’s a new leader now.

Wallah! Regime change!

Nevermind that the new leader is from the same family as the old leader, or that they plan on leading in the exact same authoritarian manner as the previous leader. It’s technically a different leader. Check mate. Trump wins.

If only it were that easy to pull the wool over the eyes of the public watching at home on their social media feeds.

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