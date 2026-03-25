Donald Trump tried out a new definition of ‘regime change’ in Iran and got brutally owned into next week

Politics donald trump Iran regime change

Donald Trump has never been known for his vocabulary. When he’s not mispronouncing words, he’s mis-using them. And when he’s mis-using them, he’s usually destroying democracy around the world.

Which brings us to this clip from a recent Trump press conference in which the President tries to claim credit for the “regime change” that has, according to him, taken place in Iran.

Trump on Iran: We really had regime change. This is a change in the regime because the leaders are all different. I think we can say this is regime change. pic.twitter.com/2hPOeMERR5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2026

By Trump’s logic, he bombed Iran, he killed its leaders, and there’s a new leader now.

Wallah! Regime change!

Nevermind that the new leader is from the same family as the old leader, or that they plan on leading in the exact same authoritarian manner as the previous leader. It’s technically a different leader. Check mate. Trump wins.

If only it were that easy to pull the wool over the eyes of the public watching at home on their social media feeds.

1.

He’s so insufferably stupid. Simply changing leaders doesn’t mean regime change. The ideology hasn’t changed. What a moron.🙄 — Donna L. Byers Visual Artist/Author🎨🌊🇨🇦💙⚖ (@D_ByersArtist) March 24, 2026

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3.

Fucking idiot needs to learn the meaning of “regime” — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) March 24, 2026

4.

I mean, we went from Khamenei to Khamenei https://t.co/zQfXoiOT5d — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 24, 2026

5.

The son who is far worse is in charge. This is a failure. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) March 24, 2026

6.

He keeps saying “We won”, but the Strait is still closed — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 24, 2026

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