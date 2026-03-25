US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump used three different phrases to describe the Iran war all in the same press conference so don’t worry, the US totally has this under control

Saul Hutson. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Donald Trump loves the sound of his own voice. He has absolutely no problem rambling on for hours in front of the cameras. It doesn’t matter what he’s saying, so long as he’s forcing everyone to listen to him, he’s happy.

Even when he’s slurring his words, mixing up his words, or incriminating himself with words.

This latest clip has a little bit of all three.

Here is Trump babbling through an update on Iran with a trio of explanations.

Each term has a different connotation. All of them are negative. Some of them are illegal. Pick whichever you like, he’s not going to stick with one anyways.

Trump may feel free to toss around phrasing however he sees fit, but the social media vocabulary police swarmed to the scene to point out the impact of the President’s many crimes against language.

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