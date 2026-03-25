Donald Trump used three different phrases to describe the Iran war all in the same press conference so don’t worry, the US totally has this under control

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump loves the sound of his own voice. He has absolutely no problem rambling on for hours in front of the cameras. It doesn’t matter what he’s saying, so long as he’s forcing everyone to listen to him, he’s happy.

Even when he’s slurring his words, mixing up his words, or incriminating himself with words.

This latest clip has a little bit of all three.

Here is Trump babbling through an update on Iran with a trio of explanations.

TRUMP: “This war has been won” TRUMP MINUTES LATER: “People don’t like me using the word ‘war,’ so I won’t” ALSO TRUMP DURING SAME EVENT: “They call it a war. I call it a military operation” pic.twitter.com/cqVrjIv9Ix — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Each term has a different connotation. All of them are negative. Some of them are illegal. Pick whichever you like, he’s not going to stick with one anyways.

Trump may feel free to toss around phrasing however he sees fit, but the social media vocabulary police swarmed to the scene to point out the impact of the President’s many crimes against language.

1.

When Trump realizes his pathological lies won’t fly, he usually follows with this type of word salad to cope with his self-humiliation. Trump is severely mentally ill and the media keeps portraying him as a statesman and not a deranged psychopath. We are not safe. https://t.co/dynaXXsPSH — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@JMeanypants) March 24, 2026

2.

You always send in 3,000 troops after you a win a war. It makes perfect sense. Fucking moron. — Mason (@masonisonx) March 24, 2026

3.

He wants to say “Special military operation” so badly lol https://t.co/NjyjW4hpDs — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) March 24, 2026

4.

What happened to “excursion”? — DJL❤️‍🔥 (@lovetoalltx15) March 24, 2026

5.

Some call him an idiot, some call him a moron, some call him a dickhead… https://t.co/usWbtKz7I3 — Don-Not That Other Don (@Dkr19551970) March 24, 2026

6.

So that’s it—Trump’s “little journey into the Middle East” is over. Wars can end by declaration. First one at the podium declares victory. Apparently it doesn’t matter what the other side thinks. No reality checks. No peace agreements. And no accountability. https://t.co/BcpeEWk2P0 — Ghida Fakhry (@ghida_fakhry) March 24, 2026

7.