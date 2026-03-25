Someone asked which jobs would suit people who hate everyone, and these 17 fit the grumpy bill

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Not everybody can be a people person – or even a person person. There are plenty of us who’d rather keep our own company than run the gauntlet of other people’s bad jokes, stinky lunches, or holiday snaps.

We’re not suggesting that Clinton is one of those people, but reading between the lines of this question, we suspect they might be.

Anyone know of a good job for someone who hates people? — Clinton (@614clinton) March 23, 2026

Some suggestions were deadly serious – others not so much. See what you think of this lot.

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Lighthouse keeper — Sandra Grady (@SandraGrad90396) March 23, 2026

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Have you considered running for office?https://t.co/d9ihxGX7N9 — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) March 24, 2026

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Long haul trucker. Get paid for staring out the window and avoiding contact with people. Best job I had for solitude pic.twitter.com/TUjpvCVvek — Kenn Schoonover (@KShrugged) March 24, 2026

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You can take a job as a caretaker of massive hotel when they close for the winter. pic.twitter.com/Zs2xBMQ95y — Whitey Swolz™ (@WhiteySwolz) March 24, 2026

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Accounting. It always seems to draw those that hate people 🤣 — Penelope “Brownie” and Mr Sprinkles Turd (@BrownieTurd) March 24, 2026

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