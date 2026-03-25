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Someone asked which jobs would suit people who hate everyone, and these 17 fit the grumpy bill

Poke Reporter. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Not everybody can be a people person – or even a person person. There are plenty of us who’d rather keep our own company than run the gauntlet of other people’s bad jokes, stinky lunches, or holiday snaps.

We’re not suggesting that Clinton is one of those people, but reading between the lines of this question, we suspect they might be.

Some suggestions were deadly serious – others not so much. See what you think of this lot.

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