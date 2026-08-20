US donald trump white house

The White House said Trump was ‘a lion among sheep’ and it very much wasn’t the win they thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated August 20th, 2026

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The White House Twitter account appears to be locked in some kind of hellish race to the bottom with Donald Trump’s own social media feeds.

And they excelled themselves with this one, a post in which they suggested the president was ‘a lion among sheep’.

Except it wasn’t the win whoever wrote that thought it was, prompting no end of A++ replies of which these people surely said it best.

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Fox News took to the beach to test ordinary Americans’ most basic political knowledge and it’s surely the most revealing thing the Trump-loving channel has ever done

Source @WhiteHouse