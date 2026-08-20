The White House said Trump was ‘a lion among sheep’ and it very much wasn’t the win they thought it was

US donald trump white house

The White House Twitter account appears to be locked in some kind of hellish race to the bottom with Donald Trump’s own social media feeds.

And they excelled themselves with this one, a post in which they suggested the president was ‘a lion among sheep’.

Except it wasn’t the win whoever wrote that thought it was, prompting no end of A++ replies of which these people surely said it best.

1.

Do lions shit their pants? https://t.co/pRCjIkTCqp — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) August 19, 2026

2.

Male lions sleep for 20 hours a day, which is somehow less than Trump — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 19, 2026

3.

4.

It’s spelled lyin — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 19, 2026

5.

Lions don’t hide in food carts. https://t.co/WvmBLM526H — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) August 20, 2026

6.

It looks like it has mange. pic.twitter.com/roY89bd6GK — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 19, 2026

7.

Atomic levels of cringe. https://t.co/f5LnYA5RUs — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 20, 2026

8.

Where? All I see is some fat fuck zigzagging away — Dittie (@DittiePE) August 20, 2026

9.

Lions don't run from sheep https://t.co/NQQlnBMel7 — Hush (@shushwave) August 19, 2026

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Fox News took to the beach to test ordinary Americans’ most basic political knowledge and it’s surely the most revealing thing the Trump-loving channel has ever done

Source @WhiteHouse