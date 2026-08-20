Politics donald trump fail North Korea

People reckon Donald Trump blurted out a national security secret about North Korea – 17 classified clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated August 20th, 2026

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Donald Trump prides himself on being the most transparent President in United States history.

That’s not the flex he thinks it is – especially when he’s giving away national security intelligence by mistake.

At least, that’s what people thought the president did her hewn he was giving a tour of his White House renovations yesterday (priorities!) and decided to reveal specific details of North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

For those keeping score at home, Trump “can’t tell” whether or not he’s pen pals with Kim Jong Un (which means he is definitely writing him letters) but he CAN tell the exact number of nuclear weapons they are sitting on (which appears to mean national security secrets have just been leaked).

Twitter had a field day unpacking the dangerously transparent statement.

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