People reckon Donald Trump blurted out a national security secret about North Korea – 17 classified clap backs

Politics donald trump fail North Korea

Donald Trump prides himself on being the most transparent President in United States history.

That’s not the flex he thinks it is – especially when he’s giving away national security intelligence by mistake.

At least, that’s what people thought the president did her hewn he was giving a tour of his White House renovations yesterday (priorities!) and decided to reveal specific details of North Korea’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Q: Are you exchanging written letters with Kim Jong Un? TRUMP: I can’t tell you that. But I get along with him great. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons. He’s gonna be fine. pic.twitter.com/AfhVw6Hrwl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2026

For those keeping score at home, Trump “can’t tell” whether or not he’s pen pals with Kim Jong Un (which means he is definitely writing him letters) but he CAN tell the exact number of nuclear weapons they are sitting on (which appears to mean national security secrets have just been leaked).

Twitter had a field day unpacking the dangerously transparent statement.

1.

Him casually dropping the number of nukes they have at some random press scrim is hilarious. Some CIA/ DIA analyst probably just spit out their coffee https://t.co/GSSDiDYt7Z — Ganso (@GansoConABomba) August 19, 2026

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Well, I guess *that* number isn’t classified anymore https://t.co/WcW9hMYTtF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2026

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Erm… is NK having 57 nukes meant to be public knowledge or did someone in the US Intelligence Community faceplant their desk… https://t.co/01pRpHy1hN — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) August 19, 2026

4.

Iran when it wants a nuclear weapon : 😡 A WHOLE CIVILIZATION WILL DIE TONIGHT When North Korea has 57 nuclear weapons : 😄 He’ll be fine we get along great — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) August 19, 2026

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i kinda love that he’s just casually dropping top-grade classified shit like the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while standing in front of a bunch of construction dudes in high-viz vests and helmets lmao https://t.co/6uqPzgUmnb — spor (@sporadica) August 19, 2026

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