Pete Firman’s latest brain-shredding optical illusion just went wildly viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Weird World illusions

The great comedian and magician Pete Firman has just gone viral – wildly viral! – with this fabulous optical illusion which has been shredding brains everywhere.

Not the first illusion we’ve featured on these pages but we reckon this is one of the best.

I can make you see colours that don’t exist! pic.twitter.com/MRRXg1c9hH — Pete Firman (@petefirman) August 19, 2026

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Man hell nah wtf are our eyes https://t.co/phybWetmUH — ☁Baby Blastoise☁ (@PatsOnYaBack) August 19, 2026

2.

Me expecting a jump scare but still trying to stare without blinking 🫪 pic.twitter.com/GZijrLStfh — miskin.exe (@blacksail38) August 19, 2026

3.

How the fuck does this work. Do the colours get inverted because your brain knows the colours of the animals were wrong ??? https://t.co/uSqXgQx5Gs — Hasan 👁‍🗨 (@flackospalace) August 20, 2026

4.

“Don’t blink”

Me every 5 seconds of this video: pic.twitter.com/DDT6N9UhKR — Joe (@danielx_jo) August 19, 2026

5.

6.

My trust issues really had me thinking a jump scare was coming😭 — Yugi601 (@Yugi601_) August 19, 2026

7.

8.

9.

Fully expected this not to work, I was desperate for it not to work and yet, it did. Mad. https://t.co/FevQz7g8kL — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 20, 2026

Follow @petefirman on Twitter here and find out lots more about him, including tour dates, over here!

READ MORE

This woman’s Hurculean effort to break the spirit of an AI that said it was human was simply magnificent

Source @petefirman