Weird World illusions

Pete Firman’s latest brain-shredding optical illusion just went wildly viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Reporter. Updated August 20th, 2026

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The great comedian and magician Pete Firman has just gone viral – wildly viral! – with this fabulous optical illusion which has been shredding brains everywhere.

Not the first illusion we’ve featured on these pages but we reckon this is one of the best.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

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Follow @petefirman on Twitter here and find out lots more about him, including tour dates, over here!

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This woman’s Hurculean effort to break the spirit of an AI that said it was human was simply magnificent

Source @petefirman