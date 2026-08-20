US europe work

An American trolled Europeans with the length of his commute and the whole of Europe responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated August 20th, 2026

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If there’s one thing you can say about many (most?) Americans, it’s that they don’t ‘arf like thinking they do things bigger and better than basically everyone else.

Take @bankertobuilder who took to Twitter to troll Europeans with the size of … his commute.

You’ve certainly got a big one there, Mr Builder! And it’s fair to say it didn’t go unnoticed by the good people of Europe, a large number of whom replied in unison. Well, kind of.

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To conclude …

Source @bankertobuilder