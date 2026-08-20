An American trolled Europeans with the length of his commute and the whole of Europe responded as one

US europe work

If there’s one thing you can say about many (most?) Americans, it’s that they don’t ‘arf like thinking they do things bigger and better than basically everyone else.

Take @bankertobuilder who took to Twitter to troll Europeans with the size of … his commute.

The European mind can't comprehend this daily commute pic.twitter.com/rIvg5WW19m — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) August 19, 2026

You’ve certainly got a big one there, Mr Builder! And it’s fair to say it didn’t go unnoticed by the good people of Europe, a large number of whom replied in unison. Well, kind of.

1.

I don't know why you are flexing a 7 hour commute to work and back. Think you've been brainwashed. — Jonny Dee (@0xJonnyDee) August 19, 2026

My employer reimburses for mileage so it’s basically passive income — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) August 19, 2026

2.

no because it's fucking insanity https://t.co/BNJiWz0aXW — henry (@leap_dog) August 19, 2026

3.

What a waste of life. — – (@MichaelLdn1) August 19, 2026

Sorry I like to appreciate a marvel of engineering — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) August 19, 2026

4.

Yea dude that ain’t a commute to be proud of — Phillip Marashian (@CheekyMAGA) August 19, 2026

You must be European. Yeah, you can’t do this Big Boy commute in a moped. — Mason Home Builder (@bankertobuilder) August 19, 2026

5.

The European mind would move close to that destination to save that waste of life commute. — Gator (@Deebo1903) August 19, 2026

6.

Europeans think 100 miles is far and Americans think 100 year is old , those are my 2 favorite cultural differences 😆 — Georgi P (@georgitheagent) August 19, 2026

7.

I think you Americans can’t comprehend having a train that does this distance in half the time — Oscar Berggren (@CoinCurrently) August 20, 2026

8.

The European would get a workout in before work and dinner and drinks with friends after work instead of that commute lol not sure who’s winning — Jonas Benner (@BennerJonas) August 20, 2026

9.

If you watch the movie of your life, you will be fast-forwarding seven hours every day. Perhaps then you will realize something. I don’t know; I am European. — Peter Bartoš (@hrochodyl) August 20, 2026

To conclude …

Why would it be a flex to commute for 7 hours day 😭😭 https://t.co/EC9OkKVrFC — no context memes (@nocontextmemes) August 19, 2026

Source @bankertobuilder