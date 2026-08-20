Politics donald trump fail strait of hormuz

Trump tried to declare the Strait of Hormuz to be ‘NEW US Territory’ and got absolutely wiped off the map with this perfect comeback

Saul Hutson. Updated August 20th, 2026

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When he’s not busy giving tours of the White House parking lot, Donald Trump likes to dip his toe in international affairs. In this particular instance, he’s doing a cannonball into the Strait of Hormuz from the high dive.

Trump took to his favorite propaganda platform, Truth Social, to announce something highly illegal and completely illegitimate: the Strait of Hormuz was now “new U.S. territory.”

The statement led to a simple question:

Naturally, Twitter knew the answer right away. Including famous actors:

Famous athletes:

Other affronted nations that Trump has attacked chimed in:

Some people chose to expand on the multiple choice options:

Some users posited theories to how something this stupid can even happen.

Some even tried to offer solutions to end this international nightmare.

Some were just depressed:

And yet no one tore up the idiocy of Trump’s claim as perfectly as this clap back:

Boom!

Check and mate.

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Source: Twitter @joncoopertweets, @ianbremmer