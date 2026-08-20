Politics donald trump fail strait of hormuz
Trump tried to declare the Strait of Hormuz to be ‘NEW US Territory’ and got absolutely wiped off the map with this perfect comeback
When he’s not busy giving tours of the White House parking lot, Donald Trump likes to dip his toe in international affairs. In this particular instance, he’s doing a cannonball into the Strait of Hormuz from the high dive.
Trump took to his favorite propaganda platform, Truth Social, to announce something highly illegal and completely illegitimate: the Strait of Hormuz was now “new U.S. territory.”
The statement led to a simple question:
Trump declares the Strait of Hormuz to be a “NEW U.S. Territory.”
Is he INSANE or a MORON — or BOTH? pic.twitter.com/Phq27LL7Mc
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 18, 2026
Naturally, Twitter knew the answer right away. Including famous actors:
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) August 19, 2026
Famous athletes:
Definitively both https://t.co/GqhRalWnOP
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 18, 2026
Other affronted nations that Trump has attacked chimed in:
Along with Greenland and Venezuela and Canada he’s so full of shit someone needs to change his diaper https://t.co/um8vpsfnRH
— Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) August 18, 2026
Some people chose to expand on the multiple choice options:
Trump is a fucking moron! https://t.co/l5cSrePHGA
— Ric Ball 🌈✌️🤟🏼 🕎🌻🚫fascism. (@ricball) August 18, 2026
Much worse: HE IS A REPUBLICAN!
… and no-one stops him…
Reminder: Hitler, too, was not stopped… https://t.co/0ui7RdiUcX
— Aribert Deckers (@aribertdeckers) August 18, 2026
Some users posited theories to how something this stupid can even happen.
It’s the dementia talking https://t.co/SKW7lDAZMq
— AWomanByDesign 💔 (@AWomanByDesign) August 19, 2026
This man lives inside his dangerously delusional head and in any sane country would have been removed from office long ago. https://t.co/s8AqEuPHci
— Kathy NJ ☮️ (@ecclesias) August 18, 2026
Some even tried to offer solutions to end this international nightmare.
25th Amendment! https://t.co/RjfsrsCMdL
— Tim G. (@GedertTim) August 18, 2026
Some were just depressed:
The USA is the most hated, untrustworthy, unreliable, unstable, unfriendly, unsafe, dishonest nation on the planet… How’d ya manage to go from one of the most respected, admired nations on earth, to the despised, toxic, oppressive, shithole you are today? Insane! 🇺🇸💩🖕🏼
— Brad Dirks (@BradDirks) August 18, 2026
And yet no one tore up the idiocy of Trump’s claim as perfectly as this clap back:
the internet wins pic.twitter.com/fZsapBCqtJ
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 19, 2026
Boom!
More evidence of our Supreme Leader never thinking things thru #Checkers
— Arthur Garfinkel (@GarfinkelArthur) August 19, 2026
Check and mate.
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The White House said Trump was ‘a lion among sheep’ and it very much wasn’t the win they thought it was
Source: Twitter @joncoopertweets, @ianbremmer