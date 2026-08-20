Trump tried to declare the Strait of Hormuz to be ‘NEW US Territory’ and got absolutely wiped off the map with this perfect comeback

Politics donald trump fail strait of hormuz

When he’s not busy giving tours of the White House parking lot, Donald Trump likes to dip his toe in international affairs. In this particular instance, he’s doing a cannonball into the Strait of Hormuz from the high dive.

Trump took to his favorite propaganda platform, Truth Social, to announce something highly illegal and completely illegitimate: the Strait of Hormuz was now “new U.S. territory.”

The statement led to a simple question:

Trump declares the Strait of Hormuz to be a “NEW U.S. Territory.” Is he INSANE or a MORON — or BOTH? pic.twitter.com/Phq27LL7Mc — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 18, 2026

Naturally, Twitter knew the answer right away. Including famous actors:

Famous athletes:

Other affronted nations that Trump has attacked chimed in:

Along with Greenland and Venezuela and Canada he’s so full of shit someone needs to change his diaper https://t.co/um8vpsfnRH — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) August 18, 2026

Some people chose to expand on the multiple choice options:

Trump is a fucking moron! https://t.co/l5cSrePHGA — Ric Ball 🌈✌️🤟🏼 🕎🌻🚫fascism. (@ricball) August 18, 2026

Much worse: HE IS A REPUBLICAN! … and no-one stops him… Reminder: Hitler, too, was not stopped… https://t.co/0ui7RdiUcX — Aribert Deckers (@aribertdeckers) August 18, 2026

Some users posited theories to how something this stupid can even happen.

This man lives inside his dangerously delusional head and in any sane country would have been removed from office long ago. https://t.co/s8AqEuPHci — Kathy NJ ☮️ (@ecclesias) August 18, 2026

Some even tried to offer solutions to end this international nightmare.

Some were just depressed:

The USA is the most hated, untrustworthy, unreliable, unstable, unfriendly, unsafe, dishonest nation on the planet… How’d ya manage to go from one of the most respected, admired nations on earth, to the despised, toxic, oppressive, shithole you are today? Insane! 🇺🇸💩🖕🏼 — Brad Dirks (@BradDirks) August 18, 2026

And yet no one tore up the idiocy of Trump’s claim as perfectly as this clap back:

the internet wins pic.twitter.com/fZsapBCqtJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 19, 2026

Boom!

More evidence of our Supreme Leader never thinking things thru #Checkers — Arthur Garfinkel (@GarfinkelArthur) August 19, 2026

Check and mate.

READ MORE

The White House said Trump was ‘a lion among sheep’ and it very much wasn’t the win they thought it was

Source: Twitter @joncoopertweets, @ianbremmer