US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump claims Iran gave him a very expensive present, but you don’t know it because it goes to another school – 22 generous helpings of chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2026

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With no drop in output, the Poke could easily become a full-time ‘What battshittery has Trump said now?’ site. We won’t, because all of us need some respite from the Orange Oaf in the Oval Office, but it’s definitely possible.

It’s things like this that would feed the ever-hungry content monster with Trump titbits – basically, Trump being a bit of a tit.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

That man can’t hold his own water (Literally – we’ve seen how he drinks from a glass or a bottle.), so there’s no way he’s been given a valuable gift by Iran and hasn’t just blurted it out to the first reporter he saw.

Twitter’s scepticism was both far-reaching and relatable.

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