Donald Trump claims Iran gave him a very expensive present, but you don’t know it because it goes to another school – 22 generous helpings of chinny reckon

US donald trump Iran

With no drop in output, the Poke could easily become a full-time ‘What battshittery has Trump said now?’ site. We won’t, because all of us need some respite from the Orange Oaf in the Oval Office, but it’s definitely possible.

It’s things like this that would feed the ever-hungry content monster with Trump titbits – basically, Trump being a bit of a tit.

Trump on Iranian leaders: "They're gonna make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. I'm not gonna tell you what that present is but it… pic.twitter.com/tgtOhEtYNd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

That man can’t hold his own water (Literally – we’ve seen how he drinks from a glass or a bottle.), so there’s no way he’s been given a valuable gift by Iran and hasn’t just blurted it out to the first reporter he saw.

Twitter’s scepticism was both far-reaching and relatable.

1.

BREAKING: Trump claims that Iran gave him a present: “They gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. I’m not going to tell you what that present is but it was a very significant prize and they gave it to… pic.twitter.com/tDMQ1OYcl8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 24, 2026

2.

We had a child masquerading as present and no one willing to say it out loud to his face. We wouldn’t tolerate such ridiculous rhetoric and behavior from any other politician. Yet he continues to be treated with kid gloves and enabled by the adults in the room. Embarrassing. https://t.co/xVD5uFs29B — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 24, 2026

3.

Sure, Gramps. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 24, 2026

4.

Holy fuck. The man lives in a delusional fantasy world. This is way beyond dementia related confabulation. https://t.co/sIESEiXAOF — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 24, 2026

5.

Why do too many of the press and the world's politicos-our "leaders"- not call this obviously deranged man out? He's barking…#LockHimUp https://t.co/R9QI12fZvq — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) March 24, 2026

6.

Was it a really big horse made out of wood by any chance? https://t.co/tjmBwK49LB — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 24, 2026

7.

Anyone know wtf this is this about? https://t.co/DYdFHg1b33 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 24, 2026

8.

"All right, I'll tell you. It was a golden horse—a big, beautiful horse—people tell me it's bigger than any horse they've ever seen before. We brought it to the Pentagon and parked it in the middle, and everyone came out to admire it. Pete said, 'Sir, this shows we're winning.'" https://t.co/qSs9zRhQp5 — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) March 24, 2026

9.

The same regime that you bombed because they were very very bad people are now the right people because they bought you a gift? https://t.co/zrSYyoM7UW — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) March 24, 2026

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