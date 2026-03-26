An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

US europe food and drink

Spare a thought for @BenJNissim who flew all the way from America into Amsterdam only to be served this for breakfast.

To be fair, we wouldn’t be happy about it either, just for different reasons. Because … look.

Been in the EU for less than 15 minutes and I’m already annoyed at the portion sizes pic.twitter.com/6DViA4c9f7 — Ben N (@BenJNissim) March 25, 2026

Just in case that was tricky to see in full.

And there was no end of people only too happy to help, and these Brits – well, mostly Brits, we reckon – surely said it best.

1.

Unsure what’s worse, the full fat coke in the morning, the spoon with a donut, or moaning about portions in a buffet https://t.co/PFJRXGCFel — Rayless (@Rayless_AK) March 25, 2026

2.

There’s no way this is real https://t.co/lQMpVwaTXb — CDL Hater Central (@CDLHater) March 25, 2026

3.

Wait till they discover the mini McFlurrys at McDonald’s or that a small is indeed… a small https://t.co/D19POUVkXk — ♡ (@IamLaLunaa) March 25, 2026

4.

Ben that is MORE than enough food shut ya trap — Miles Ross Jnr (@MilesTheRoss) March 25, 2026

5.

A coke and 4 pastries in the morning complaining about portions is insane https://t.co/BfH535AvRV — Ziah (@TazH5_) March 25, 2026

6.

the flavour CLASH though with that food. get some of that coffee into you — Peadar (@padrman) March 25, 2026

7.