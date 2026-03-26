US europe food and drink

An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Spare a thought for @BenJNissim who flew all the way from America into Amsterdam only to be served this for breakfast.

To be fair, we wouldn’t be happy about it either, just for different reasons. Because … look.

Just in case that was tricky to see in full.

And there was no end of people only too happy to help, and these Brits – well, mostly Brits, we reckon – surely said it best.

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