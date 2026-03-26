Donald Trump just explained why he tries to call his Iran war a ‘military operation’ and these 17 replies had him bang to rights

Politics constitution donald trump

Donald Trump does a lot of incredibly stupid things in public, but perhaps the most entertaining is when he starts saying things out loud that his advisors confided with him in private.

The latest such incident finds the President getting behind a microphone and meticulously laying out the legal implications of how he describes the current war between the United States and Iran.

Take a listen.

Trump: I won’t use the word war because they say if you use the word war, that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word war because you are supposed to get approval. So I will use the word military operation. pic.twitter.com/VYIagbhWPg — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Trump has openly used the word “war” multiple times while describing his attacks on Iran. Now he’s explaining, in detail, why he can’t use the word “war.” He is laying out expressly why he should be taken to task legally for all of this.

It’s all out in the wide open and yet, he continues to face no consequences.

It’s a brazen display of arrogance mixed with stupidity the likes of which no one has ever seen before. He’s breaking the law and explaining how he’s doing it.

Twitter is taking notes while it waits for somebody, anybody, to take action.

1.

Trump casually admitting he’s knowingly violating the Constitution. https://t.co/Fl0LkQK2CR — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 26, 2026

2.

TRUMP: “I call it a ‘military operation’. I’m told not to call it a war bc you’re supposed to have congressional approval to go to war.” Trump admits he illegally went to war without congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/cR6nZrK8zY — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 26, 2026

3.

Consciously or otherwise, precisely echoing Putin. https://t.co/0IgrqdEkEl — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 26, 2026

4.

I fucking hate him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2026

5.

This is a man publicly shitting on the constitution. The president, no less. — Cowboy Beans (@ande56495) March 26, 2026

6.

They don’t want Trump to use the word “War” because for a decade he swore he’d never start one. They can still fool the dumbest in MAGA with “military operation.” — Terry (@terrybythebay) March 26, 2026

7.

He’s literally telling on himself. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 26, 2026

8.