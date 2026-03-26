Politics constitution donald trump

Donald Trump just explained why he tries to call his Iran war a ‘military operation’ and these 17 replies had him bang to rights

Saul Hutson. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Donald Trump does a lot of incredibly stupid things in public, but perhaps the most entertaining is when he starts saying things out loud that his advisors confided with him in private.

The latest such incident finds the President getting behind a microphone and meticulously laying out the legal implications of how he describes the current war between the United States and Iran.

Take a listen.

Trump has openly used the word “war” multiple times while describing his attacks on Iran. Now he’s explaining, in detail, why he can’t use the word “war.” He is laying out expressly why he should be taken to task legally for all of this.

It’s all out in the wide open and yet, he continues to face no consequences.

It’s a brazen display of arrogance mixed with stupidity the likes of which no one has ever seen before. He’s breaking the law and explaining how he’s doing it.

Twitter is taking notes while it waits for somebody, anybody, to take action.

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