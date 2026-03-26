US Fox News Jesse watters

Fox News’ Jesse Watters proudly listed all the newspapers he reads and this A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2026

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If you tune into Fox News then you always know you are in for a treat if pundit Jessica Tarlov is among the panellists.

The best – and possibly only – reason to watch Fox News, she was on particularly good form during this exchange with Jesse Watters – you remember – after he proudly listed all the newspapers he reads. And not just the funny pages, presumably.

And it’s a proper A++ comeback.

Boom!

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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

Source @Acyn