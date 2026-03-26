Fox News’ Jesse Watters proudly listed all the newspapers he reads and this A++ comeback was simply magnificent

US Fox News Jesse watters

If you tune into Fox News then you always know you are in for a treat if pundit Jessica Tarlov is among the panellists.

The best – and possibly only – reason to watch Fox News, she was on particularly good form during this exchange with Jesse Watters – you remember – after he proudly listed all the newspapers he reads. And not just the funny pages, presumably.

And it’s a proper A++ comeback.

Jessica: I love that you read a newspaper. Watters: I read more than you. Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Post. Jessica: And you still say this crap on TV after you’ve read all that? pic.twitter.com/DVdP90OO3P — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Boom!

1.

Bless Jessica for going there every night with these dumb assholes — It’s politics (@Politicsworld) March 25, 2026

2.

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She’s amazing. I love her and she dog-walks these simpering MAGA sacklickers every single day. — Badfish101 (@SquirrelRanger1) March 25, 2026

4.

TARLOV: “I love that you read a newspaper, Jesse.”@JesseBWatters: “I read more than YOU every day… Financial Times, WSJ, NYT, NY Post.”@JessicaTarlov: “And you still say this crap on TV?” 👀 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSXtBBuNPm — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 25, 2026

5.

I don’t know what Jessica Tarlov gets out of being on The Five, but I’m glad she’s there https://t.co/7Zgxq7SU1w — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) March 25, 2026

6.

I love it when JT dunks on him. pic.twitter.com/8V58C1bG61 — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) March 25, 2026

7.

I believe this is what they call a Sick burn @JessicaTarlov https://t.co/mCmTI2519x — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 25, 2026

8.

I love it when she roasts the fuck out of that loser. https://t.co/cCs2GjzJJQ — Nikita (@Nikitawashere) March 25, 2026

9.

He had to smile. She set that trap and ensnared his fake ass. You know he was seething underneath. — Hoodie4u (@slnash4u) March 25, 2026

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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

Source @Acyn