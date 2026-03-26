Fox News’ Jesse Watters proudly listed all the newspapers he reads and this A++ comeback was simply magnificent
If you tune into Fox News then you always know you are in for a treat if pundit Jessica Tarlov is among the panellists.
The best – and possibly only – reason to watch Fox News, she was on particularly good form during this exchange with Jesse Watters – you remember – after he proudly listed all the newspapers he reads. And not just the funny pages, presumably.
And it’s a proper A++ comeback.
Jessica: I love that you read a newspaper.
Watters: I read more than you. Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, New York Post.
Jessica: And you still say this crap on TV after you’ve read all that? pic.twitter.com/DVdP90OO3P
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026
Boom!
1.
Bless Jessica for going there every night with these dumb assholes
— It’s politics (@Politicsworld) March 25, 2026
2.
fatality 😍 https://t.co/mcOUKNc67X
— Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) March 25, 2026
3.
She’s amazing. I love her and she dog-walks these simpering MAGA sacklickers every single day.
— Badfish101 (@SquirrelRanger1) March 25, 2026
4.
TARLOV: “I love that you read a newspaper, Jesse.”@JesseBWatters: “I read more than YOU every day… Financial Times, WSJ, NYT, NY Post.”@JessicaTarlov: “And you still say this crap on TV?” 👀 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSXtBBuNPm
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 25, 2026
5.
I don’t know what Jessica Tarlov gets out of being on The Five, but I’m glad she’s there https://t.co/7Zgxq7SU1w
— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) March 25, 2026
6.
I love it when JT dunks on him. pic.twitter.com/8V58C1bG61
— greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) March 25, 2026
7.
I believe this is what they call a Sick burn @JessicaTarlov https://t.co/mCmTI2519x
— Justin Kanew (@Kanew) March 25, 2026
8.
I love it when she roasts the fuck out of that loser. https://t.co/cCs2GjzJJQ
— Nikita (@Nikitawashere) March 25, 2026
9.
He had to smile. She set that trap and ensnared his fake ass. You know he was seething underneath.
— Hoodie4u (@slnash4u) March 25, 2026
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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large
Source @Acyn