Celebrity james may

James May had a few well chosen words for the grim troll who abused Deborah Meaden on Twitter and it was simply perfect

Poke Reporter. Updated March 26th, 2026

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It all started with Ed Davey – not a phrase you read on these pages too often – with Ed Davey talking North Sea Oil in the House of Commons.

Davey’s post caught the attention of Deborah Meaden, our all-time favourite Dragons’ Den dragon, who clearly approved of what the Lib Dem leader had to say and was moved to suggest ‘the grown ups are back in the room’.

Nicely put and all that.

Not that someone who calls themselves @decorativeartt agreed, who took issue with Meaden in the most repugnant manner imaginable (no need to click on the link, you’ve already got the idea).

And we mention it not because it’s a hideous glimpse of the state of Twitter these days, but because it caught the eye of James May, who had a few well chosen words for whoever the hell that person is, and it was simply perfect.

Just one more reason why James May is a class above anyone else he’s ever presented a programme with.

It caught May a bit of flak as well, and it just made us like (and admire) him even more for it.

And it turned out, guess what?

To conclude …

And also.

In one word.

Source @MrJamesMay