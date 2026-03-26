James May had a few well chosen words for the grim troll who abused Deborah Meaden on Twitter and it was simply perfect

Celebrity james may

It all started with Ed Davey – not a phrase you read on these pages too often – with Ed Davey talking North Sea Oil in the House of Commons.

"The prime minister is actually right, and the leader of the opposition is wrong." Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, attacks Badenoch over North Sea Oil. Politics latest ➡️ https://t.co/OJFYnTzokc 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dE1bEOpwlH — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2026

Davey’s post caught the attention of Deborah Meaden, our all-time favourite Dragons’ Den dragon, who clearly approved of what the Lib Dem leader had to say and was moved to suggest ‘the grown ups are back in the room’.

The Grown Ups are back in the room… good work @EdwardJDavey and @LibDems for picking up on the things you differ on, recognise when you do agree and respectfully focus on issues that are real not just raised to be divisive. How I wish we saw more of this… https://t.co/Buw25FCv8a — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) March 25, 2026

Nicely put and all that.

Not that someone who calls themselves @decorativeartt agreed, who took issue with Meaden in the most repugnant manner imaginable (no need to click on the link, you’ve already got the idea).

Good evening, Deborah Meaden. How very revealing. You, the dried-up, multi-millionaire Dragons’ Den old hag, now lecture the British public that Ed Davey and the Lib Dems are the “Grown Ups back in the room” because you just creamed yourself over a clip of Davey attacking North… https://t.co/kMOT6FRYqQ pic.twitter.com/IBHSVhva9A — Christian (@decorativeartt) March 25, 2026

And we mention it not because it’s a hideous glimpse of the state of Twitter these days, but because it caught the eye of James May, who had a few well chosen words for whoever the hell that person is, and it was simply perfect.

You can criticise Meaden’s politics without insulting her personally. Then you wouldn’t sound so churlish and embittered, or like someone who has never felt love. — James May (@MrJamesMay) March 26, 2026

Just one more reason why James May is a class above anyone else he’s ever presented a programme with.

It caught May a bit of flak as well, and it just made us like (and admire) him even more for it.

I recall instances where you've insulted people personally. Hiding behind a smile and whimsical expression isn't an excuse for you dear sir. Think on and engage the brain before opening mouth would be my advice. — andy (@AndrewNutter5) March 26, 2026

I don’t insult women based on their age, appearance, or how well hydrated I imagine them to be. You gigantic nozzle. — James May (@MrJamesMay) March 26, 2026

And it turned out, guess what?

The emboldened are becoming even more abusive on here. It’s sad this platform is moving away from an open forum and heading towards a propaganda shoutfest thunderdome. Unfortunately, those who herald free speech don’t appreciate what free speech costs to maintain or what it… — Darren (@CorbettDT) March 26, 2026

‘Shoutfest thunderdome’ is good. — James May (@MrJamesMay) March 26, 2026

To conclude …

Perfectly out. The world needs more James May. — Andy (@andyturner) March 26, 2026

And also.

Woah!! This is the most unexpected post I think I've ever seen from Mr. May. I thought he'd settle with "you're a knob". Either way, I agree wholeheartedly with him 😁 — ˢⁱᵐᵒⁿ ᵐⁱⁿⁿⁱᶜᵃⁿ ᶠʳᵃˢ☀️🌙🌍✨ (@minnican) March 26, 2026

In one word.

Source @MrJamesMay