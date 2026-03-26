US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt said “If you heard it from the president …obviously it’s true”, and the chinny reckon was visible from the Kremlin – 18 frank fact-checks

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2026

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The amount of different positions the Trump regime has taken on the Iran situation would be laughable if it hadn’t killed a lot of people and plunged the world into an energy and supply crisis.

It’s a war – it isn’t a war.

It’s because of Iran’s human rights abuses, it’s because they were about to have nuclear capability, it’s to open the Strait of Hormuz (which was open anyway before the bombing started.

It was because Israel was going to attack Iran – no, the US made Israel attack Iran.

The US has already won – the US needs Europe to step up and support the last push to win.

We can’t blame any journalist for trying to get a little more clarity. In fact, we’d like a lot more of them to try it, like the person who asked –

“Can you say what is accurate with respect to ballistic missiles, the nuclear ambitions, and the Strait of Hormuz?”

Not that it did any good. The answer went straight into the Propaganda Barbie Hall of Fame.

Leave it, Karoline. Nobody’s buying it.

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