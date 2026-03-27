Politics cognititive test donald trump

Donald Trump just bragged about acing a cognitive test but it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was – 15 A++ smackdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Nobody takes more cognitive tests than Donald Trump. One of these days, he’ll figure out that’s a bad thing.

In the meantime, let’s listen in as the President bangs on about his incredible performance on a test doctor’s only administer to the aging and disoriented.

Not only is the test full of the simplest, most basic questions possible, it is only given to patients in danger of suffering from serious cognitive decline.

Bragging about acing a test like this is embarrassing. Bragging about having to take the test itself three times is even moreso.

Nothing signifies the Trump Presidency like the man himself bragging about acing a test he shouldn’t be taking in the first place and having to do so three different times.

The man is telling on himself and these replies are here to let him know.

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