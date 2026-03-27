Donald Trump just bragged about acing a cognitive test but it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was – 15 A++ smackdowns

Politics cognititive test donald trump

Nobody takes more cognitive tests than Donald Trump. One of these days, he’ll figure out that’s a bad thing.

In the meantime, let’s listen in as the President bangs on about his incredible performance on a test doctor’s only administer to the aging and disoriented.

Trump: “I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it 3 times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me. It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the middle it gets tougher — mathematical equations and… pic.twitter.com/4FFivCvytA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

Not only is the test full of the simplest, most basic questions possible, it is only given to patients in danger of suffering from serious cognitive decline.

Bragging about acing a test like this is embarrassing. Bragging about having to take the test itself three times is even moreso.

Nothing signifies the Trump Presidency like the man himself bragging about acing a test he shouldn’t be taking in the first place and having to do so three different times.

The man is telling on himself and these replies are here to let him know.

1.

Why does he think bragging about having dementia is a good thing? 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2026

2.

Beyond parody. So embarrassing for America that this man is president. https://t.co/faRLJERjjl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 26, 2026

3.

If I were one of the president’s advisers I would beg him to stop bragging about doing well on a dementia screening tool which requires the patient to identify a camel and subtract 7 from 100. I do agree that all candidates for POTUS should have comprehensive physical exams, and… https://t.co/HLEGsulbWm — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 26, 2026

4.

“I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it 3 times.” It’s a dementia test It’s for people who have dementia. 3 times is not a good sign… — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 26, 2026

5.

A cognitive test of the type he took (the MOCA) is to determine dementia. NOBODY is given that test unless it’s suspected they have dementia. NOBODY is given that test TWICE, unless it’s gauging progression. And NOBODY aces a cognitive exam. That’s like acing a breathalyzer when… — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) March 26, 2026

6.

Just our president bragging again that people have thought he’s so stupid and crazy they’ve had him take multiple cognitive tests. Seriously if you have to have him take multiple tests isn’t that your answer right there whether he’s cognitively impaired? — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) March 26, 2026

7.