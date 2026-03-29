Politics donald trump MAGA Republicans

Republicans tried to be clever with a homophobic response to Tim Walz’s ‘No Kings’ tweet, but it quickly blew up in their orange faces

Michael White. Updated March 29th, 2026

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This weekend saw millions of protestors take to the streets of major US cities in the latest ‘No Kings’ protests again Donald Trump’s presidency.

One person marking the protest day was Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential running mate in 2024.

This prompted the official Twitter account of the Republican Party to reply with a picture of Walz and the caption ‘No Queens’.

The GOP Twitter owner clearly thought they were being clever. Even though Walz isn’t LGBTQ+. But of course, to the MAGA cult, being called even remotely LGBTQ+ would count as the highest form of insult.

But the homophobic joke quickly backfired, in spectacular fashion.

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Source: Twitter/X/GOP