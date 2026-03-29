Politics donald trump MAGA Republicans
Republicans tried to be clever with a homophobic response to Tim Walz’s ‘No Kings’ tweet, but it quickly blew up in their orange faces
This weekend saw millions of protestors take to the streets of major US cities in the latest ‘No Kings’ protests again Donald Trump’s presidency.
🚨 Official count confirmed:
More than 8 million people participated in No Kings Day today.
One of the largest single-day demonstrations in American history.
3,000 cities. Every state. Every coast.
Philadelphia. Atlanta. Dallas. St. Paul. DC. San Francisco. San Diego. New… pic.twitter.com/zhuaXVPLsj
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 29, 2026
One person marking the protest day was Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential running mate in 2024.
No kings.
— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 28, 2026
This prompted the official Twitter account of the Republican Party to reply with a picture of Walz and the caption ‘No Queens’.
No Queens https://t.co/AUrkL2WI5l pic.twitter.com/W4yBhh8lW3
— GOP (@GOP) March 28, 2026
The GOP Twitter owner clearly thought they were being clever. Even though Walz isn’t LGBTQ+. But of course, to the MAGA cult, being called even remotely LGBTQ+ would count as the highest form of insult.
But the homophobic joke quickly backfired, in spectacular fashion.
1.
Your boss wears more makeup than RuPaul, unironically loves YMCA, and does a double hand job dance. https://t.co/FE008J0uby
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 28, 2026
2.
posting this homophobic jab as if one of your highest ranking officials isn’t a notorious closet case who’s allegedly hired so many male sex workers that they gave him a nickname https://t.co/TeFyn3WmAL
— matt (@mattxiv) March 29, 2026
3.
what is this post even about? is it just outward homophobia?
— liz (@unrealizzztic) March 29, 2026
4.
You hate what you love https://t.co/v9hDIEdOCd pic.twitter.com/EfWH4dBsxp
— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) March 28, 2026
5.
The president wears orange make-up.
The VP wears eyeliner.
Lindsey Graham is so deep in the closet he’s in Narnia.
You should sit this one out GOP. https://t.co/8iWBifueng
— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) March 28, 2026
6.
Countdown to the person running this account getting outed.
— Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) March 28, 2026
7.
to the closet case comms staffer who tweeted this: you will never enjoy a fulfilling career, you will never experience love, and you will never be respected by anyone other than people who are the reason bottles of Windex have warning labels https://t.co/giTVf6ZZiS
— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) March 28, 2026
8.
No Queens https://t.co/rOr3oExSFo pic.twitter.com/yZrKEHd9kr
— Dave Hale – Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) March 29, 2026
9.
Why is MAGA homophobic??? https://t.co/eSuuIRWY0v
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026
10.
Republicans are bleeding among female voters and their solution is attacking even a lick of femininity https://t.co/f81zy0WK0q
— Dutch Democrat (@DutchDemocrat) March 28, 2026
11.
My former party is now nothing but a cadre of juvenile idiots. There is no character, no dignity, no principle, no moral aspiration, no ideas, no ideals, no plans… nothing. It is now a vast wasteland of whining grievance and brainless trolling. Nothing more. https://t.co/HG3Bc9uTzw
— Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) March 28, 2026
12.
My former party is now nothing but a cadre of juvenile idiots. There is no character, no dignity, no principle, no moral aspiration, no ideas, no ideals, no plans… nothing. It is now a vast wasteland of whining grievance and brainless trolling. Nothing more. https://t.co/HG3Bc9uTzw
— Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) March 28, 2026
13.
Someone forgot to tell JD Maybelline. https://t.co/HjBkiuHFfC
— JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) March 28, 2026
14.
🫵🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/D0MsHoK1uc
— CopeAganda (@realcopeaganda) March 29, 2026
15.
Here's @realDonaldTrump sniffing @RudyGiuliani's perfume pic.twitter.com/LzxIFvnHTL
— Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) March 28, 2026
Source: Twitter/X/GOP