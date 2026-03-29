Politics donald trump MAGA RFK Jr.

RFK Jr claims Donald Trump has “encyclopedic molecular knowledge” about loads of topics, including Middle East geography, and was mocked all the way to North Korea and back

Michael White. Updated March 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If there’s one thing we all know about Donald Trump, it’s that he’s always sharp on the details of different topics. Yep, always fully on top of his brief. I mean, he always seems to ace those multiple cognitive tests, right?

RFK Jr seems to think so anyway. The Health and Human Services Secretary appeared at the CPAC conference on Saturday where he spoke at length about how knowledgeable Donald Trump is about lots of topics.

He said:

“Trump has encyclopedic molecular knowledge across a wide range of very eclectic interests—Broadway shows, golf…

One time, he grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country along each border on that map. It challenged a lot of the assumptions I had been told about him.

He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each of the agencies—my agency and the others—and he has an instinct for making good choices.

I would also say this: I think my uncle, John Kennedy, understood the use of power better than any president before him. And I think Donald Trump understands the use of power better than probably any president we’ve had—at least since Roosevelt, and maybe in American history.”

As you might imagine, Kennedy’s claims were met with some scepticism online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn