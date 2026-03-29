RFK Jr claims Donald Trump has “encyclopedic molecular knowledge” about loads of topics, including Middle East geography, and was mocked all the way to North Korea and back

Politics donald trump MAGA RFK Jr.

If there’s one thing we all know about Donald Trump, it’s that he’s always sharp on the details of different topics. Yep, always fully on top of his brief. I mean, he always seems to ace those multiple cognitive tests, right?

RFK Jr seems to think so anyway. The Health and Human Services Secretary appeared at the CPAC conference on Saturday where he spoke at length about how knowledgeable Donald Trump is about lots of topics.

RFK JR: Trump has encyclopedic molecular knowledge across a wide range of very eclectic interests—Broadway shows, golf… One time, he grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country… pic.twitter.com/083wNxpPax — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2026

He said:

“Trump has encyclopedic molecular knowledge across a wide range of very eclectic interests—Broadway shows, golf… One time, he grabbed a placemat, turned it over, took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East. Then he marked the troop strength of every country along each border on that map. It challenged a lot of the assumptions I had been told about him. He has this extraordinary depth of knowledge about what’s happening in each of the agencies—my agency and the others—and he has an instinct for making good choices. I would also say this: I think my uncle, John Kennedy, understood the use of power better than any president before him. And I think Donald Trump understands the use of power better than probably any president we’ve had—at least since Roosevelt, and maybe in American history.”

As you might imagine, Kennedy’s claims were met with some scepticism online.

1.

We’re already reaching the “Kim Jong-il was born on the top of a mountain” stage of Trumpism https://t.co/HRcRPWUjgK — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) March 29, 2026

2.

If you believe this story you may be the dumbest, most gullible person you yourself have ever come across https://t.co/q0wcYGEPny — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 29, 2026

3.

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most! https://t.co/JlCFQVovZv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026

4.

yeah…if we survive this shit, we need to make sure these pathetic sycophantic enablers never know a moment’s peace in their lives ever again https://t.co/uQ8uVNavOV — John Cougar Colleencamp (@BillTouspille) March 28, 2026

5.

The Emperor can draw a perfect map. With perfect troop placement. He also used telepathy to know exactly where to strike their leaders, which he personally threw the missile with his bare hands. His cock is also 9 inches. pic.twitter.com/okfz1ym2px — Real American (@ecofishsex) March 29, 2026

6.

7.

I found a pic of it pic.twitter.com/eC8lnlyYwS — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) March 29, 2026

8.

I dare a reporter to ask him to do this live https://t.co/mWlFHSLtS8 — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) March 29, 2026

9.

10.

“Now tell them, Trump took a Sharpie, and drew a perfect map of the Middle East” https://t.co/8Iee6N6gGy pic.twitter.com/F3eJ9tx6qo — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) March 29, 2026

11.

But when Trump was confronted about the Epstein birthday card he claimed that he doesn’t draw. https://t.co/qEtQaPK5Yi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2026

12.

Then he played a round of golf and had a hole-in-one on every hole. https://t.co/e7TZzWo8ZT — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 29, 2026

13.

14.

15.

Trump would be battling to find America on a map … what a joke! https://t.co/xWoO6PBZlA — Coalition Tea Lady (@ItsBouquet) March 29, 2026

16.

Lolol. I can’t stop laughing at this asinine BS. The fact that RFK Jr feels the need to make up this garbage in a desperate attempt to make Trump seem competent just proves how bad things are. https://t.co/aGAybtVmyj — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 29, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn