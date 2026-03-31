Donald Trump basically just told the rest of the world to clear up the shitshow he created in Iran – 17 brutal and totally on-point responses

US donald trump Iran

The only reason we can’t say with 100% confidence that Donald Trump’s war on Iran hasn’t gone to plan is that there doesn’t seem to have been a plan in the first place.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed and Trump running out of threats in a bid to get the Iranians to open it again, the American president has jettisoned his toys out his pram with the latest missive on social media.

In it, he basically tells his allies – or maybe that should now be former allies – that it’s their responsibility to go and clear up the shitshow he crated.

Seems perfectly unreasonable to us!

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

1.

BREAKING: – Trump starts an idiotic war. – Trump begins to lose the idiotic war he started. – Trump wants our allies to die in helping us in the idiotic war he started. – Trump attacks allies, like a toddler for not helping us in the idiotic war he started, and has a… pic.twitter.com/c9axcRwGOd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 31, 2026

2.

If Iran is “decimated” why can’t the U.S. open the Strait of Hormuz? He’s demented. pic.twitter.com/XKKUrvqfqm — Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 (@EthanLevins2) March 31, 2026

3.

This unironically then is the beginning of the end of the US empire: Militarily unable to collapse the Iranian regime from the air, sparking a global energy crisis for critical US allies and then telling them to go and fix the crisis we created https://t.co/mQitG4q4l0 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 31, 2026

4.

He is out of his fucking mind. pic.twitter.com/YSleAseBVl — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 31, 2026

5.

Start the fire. Walk away. Tell the world they’re on their own. pic.twitter.com/QctAjLiifu — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 31, 2026

6.

This might be the most unhinged thing he’s ever tweeted, and that’s saying something. He’s flailing. Has no idea how to get out of this war cleanly. pic.twitter.com/EnQNiZx11T — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 31, 2026

7.

To think that millions of Americans voted for this man not once, but twice. https://t.co/kWMiQgCumG — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) March 31, 2026

8.

Worth noting that Donald Trump just announced the end of NATO and the Special Relationship in one tweet. pic.twitter.com/2ZrpkRIpHx — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 31, 2026

9.