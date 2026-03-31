US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump basically just told the rest of the world to clear up the shitshow he created in Iran – 17 brutal and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated March 31st, 2026

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The only reason we can’t say with 100% confidence that Donald Trump’s war on Iran hasn’t gone to plan is that there doesn’t seem to have been a plan in the first place.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed and Trump running out of threats in a bid to get the Iranians to open it again, the American president has jettisoned his toys out his pram with the latest missive on social media.

In it, he basically tells his allies – or maybe that should now be former allies – that it’s their responsibility to go and clear up the shitshow he crated.

Seems perfectly unreasonable to us!

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

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