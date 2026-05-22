People have been sharing the things they’d love to bring back from the 80s – and it’s not all hair metal and shoulder pads. 24 nostalgia bombs

Social Media nostalgia

Everything that was popular when we were younger, healthier, less cynical is the gold standard. Or so it seems.

Music stars from our teens – the best ever. TV shows – they’ve never been matched since! Even the food and the weather was better. Alright, maybe not – but when @herberthistory asked Bluesky Gen-Xers what they want to bring back from the 80s, the wave of nostalgia almost made us want to watch Brookside and buy a Texan bar.

You're Gen X. You can bring back one thing from the 80s. What is it? — Jason Herbert (@herberthistory.bsky.social) 21 April 2026 at 03:15

Would you bring any of these back?

1.

Politicians being forced to resign over the appearance of corruption. — StephC (@scomea.bsky.social) 21 April 2026 at 04:29

2.

3.

4.

Customer service. And not having to use logins and passwords for everything. Basically the analog world with human to human interaction. — Darla (@tahoekhoney.bsky.social) 10 May 2026 at 22:35

5.

6.

7.

8.

This TV show of my childhood (that I wasn't meant to be watching but would sneak behind the couch on a Sunday night when I was meant to be in bed for school). www.youtube.com/watch?v=02BV… bsky.app/profile/herb… [image or embed] — Henry Higgins III (@hhtheiii.bsky.social) 11 May 2026 at 20:45

9.

10.

News was like 3 hours a day instead of 24. Also, journalistic integrity. — Avocado’s Number 🥑 (@aftonnelson.bsky.social) 10 May 2026 at 19:57

11.

smoking indoors at bars, we can keep cigs out of everywhere else but just let me spark one up with a beer in my hand for the love of god [image or embed] — JOUST WILLIAMS (@djdrchef.bsky.social) 13 May 2026 at 22:52

12.