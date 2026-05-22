People have been sharing the things they’d love to bring back from the 80s – and it’s not all hair metal and shoulder pads. 24 nostalgia bombs
Everything that was popular when we were younger, healthier, less cynical is the gold standard. Or so it seems.
Music stars from our teens – the best ever. TV shows – they’ve never been matched since! Even the food and the weather was better. Alright, maybe not – but when @herberthistory asked Bluesky Gen-Xers what they want to bring back from the 80s, the wave of nostalgia almost made us want to watch Brookside and buy a Texan bar.
You're Gen X. You can bring back one thing from the 80s. What is it?
— Jason Herbert (@herberthistory.bsky.social) 21 April 2026 at 03:15
Would you bring any of these back?
1.
Politicians being forced to resign over the appearance of corruption.
— StephC (@scomea.bsky.social) 21 April 2026 at 04:29
2.
Cheap crappy toys in breakfast cereal packets.
— Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan (@warringtonruncorn.com) 13 May 2026 at 23:05
3.
The now-unknowable peace of never having to hear some jackass talking on speaker phone in public.
— Sekhet Bast-Ra (@sekhetbastra.bsky.social) 11 May 2026 at 18:34
4.
Customer service. And not having to use logins and passwords for everything. Basically the analog world with human to human interaction.
— Darla (@tahoekhoney.bsky.social) 10 May 2026 at 22:35
5.
Affording housing on one person’s wages.
— Serienya (@serienya.bsky.social) 22 April 2026 at 18:03
6.
Hedge porn
— Andy Parmo (@andyparmo.co.uk) 10 May 2026 at 21:14
7.
The environment
— Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic (@grubreport.bsky.social) 22 April 2026 at 17:53
8.
This TV show of my childhood (that I wasn't meant to be watching but would sneak behind the couch on a Sunday night when I was meant to be in bed for school).
www.youtube.com/watch?v=02BV…
bsky.app/profile/herb…
— Henry Higgins III (@hhtheiii.bsky.social) 11 May 2026 at 20:45
9.
Choose Your Own Adventure books. For adults this time.
— Natalie (@hbnole.bsky.social) 11 May 2026 at 21:55
10.
News was like 3 hours a day instead of 24.
Also, journalistic integrity.
— Avocado’s Number 🥑 (@aftonnelson.bsky.social) 10 May 2026 at 19:57
11.
smoking indoors at bars, we can keep cigs out of everywhere else but just let me spark one up with a beer in my hand for the love of god
— JOUST WILLIAMS (@djdrchef.bsky.social) 13 May 2026 at 22:52
12.
Sports on free TV. It doesn’t even have to be every game. Just so I don’t have to subscribe to 600 streaming services.
I’m 1,000-years-old.
— Byron Magrane (@byronm19.bsky.social) 10 May 2026 at 23:35