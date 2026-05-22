A GB News presenter took aim at Keir Starmer’s free summer bus travel for kids and was schooled into next year

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

Prime minister at the time of writing Keir Starmer looked to ease the cost of living crisis just a little bit by announcing free summer but travel for children.

Good news for families: Children across England will get free bus travel in August. https://t.co/Ex1IuX6fuy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 21, 2026

Seems like a good thing and surely nobody can take issue with that, right?

Wrong.

Enter someone called Renée Hoenderkamp who is, according to their Twitter bio, a Daily Mail author and GB News presenter. No, us neither.

Anyway, they weren’t happy, they really weren’t happy at all.

It’s not free… we, tax payers, are paying for other people’s children once again. Well done @Keir_Starmer https://t.co/W1x0fgR3P4 — Renée Hoenderkamp (@DrHoenderkamp) May 21, 2026

And for that glorious insight they got all the responses they surely deserved.

1.

We are such a miserable fucking nation. Let kids have free travel during the holidays to see their mates, go into town, go swimming, cinema etc. Our taxes also pay for pensioners to keep warm, shall we stop that as well? https://t.co/YyQsC5O01y — 🌱 🍉 (@HomoSocialist) May 21, 2026

2.

Actually, as a patriotic Brit, I am so content with my tax going towards kids having a nice day out. It’s what all decent people want – our kids to thrive. — TallyCat 🇬🇧🌹 (@TallyCat8) May 21, 2026

3.

And one day they will be taxpayers, too. Pipe down, selfish. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 21, 2026

4.

Welcome to a thing called society. https://t.co/fFGu0RZfWS — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) May 21, 2026

5.

We also pay for subsidesed food and drinks in the commons, why are you not up in arms about that We pay for politicians 2nd homes energy, utilities, council tax etc Why pick on children? — Eric dunn (@Ericdun19416783) May 21, 2026

6.