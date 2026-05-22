Politics GB News Keir Starmer

A GB News presenter took aim at Keir Starmer’s free summer bus travel for kids and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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Prime minister at the time of writing Keir Starmer looked to ease the cost of living crisis just a little bit by announcing free summer but travel for children.

Seems like a good thing and surely nobody can take issue with that, right?

Wrong.

Enter someone called Renée Hoenderkamp who is, according to their Twitter bio, a Daily Mail author and GB News presenter. No, us neither.

Anyway, they weren’t happy, they really weren’t happy at all.

And for that glorious insight they got all the responses they surely deserved.

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