Donald Trump couldn’t get his story straight on the Strait of Hormuz and got fact checked into oblivion

Politics donald trump strait of hormuz

When you’ve told as many lies as Donald Trump, it can be underestandly hard to stay on message.

The American president proved that point during his most recent presser at the Oval Office.

The President was asked about the Strait of Hormuz when he had this to say:

TRUMP: “We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz” TRUMP MOMENTS LATER: “We want the Strait of Hormuz open” pic.twitter.com/dWVybIV8CJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2026

For those keeping score at home, the Strait of Hormuz was wide open before Trump decided the US should bomb Iran. Since the unprovoked war started, the Strait has been a major bone of contention between the US and Iran.

He created this problem. Now he can’t solve it. Furthermore, he can’t even admit it’s a problem in the first place.

The viewers at home had no problem outlining just how badly Trump has bungled US relations with the Middle East.

1.

The Schrödinger Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. both controls it and doesn’t control it at the same time! I have, however, observed that gas prices are sky high because of the actions of trump and his rubber stamp House Republicans. November is coming. https://t.co/QtjZuKOpCU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 21, 2026

2.

TRUMP: I have total control of my bowels. TRUMP MOMENTS LATER: 💩 — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 21, 2026

3.

Just two more weeks, right? Or something https://t.co/x72k1rwdXO — David Pakman (@dpakman) May 21, 2026

4.

Dementia is winning this battle. Just not as quickly as we would like. https://t.co/tcaOLO2apY — Coffey4Canada 🇨🇦 (@CanadianCoffey) May 21, 2026

5.

Lol and not a shred of pushback from the press. So if Trump’s telling the truth (he’s not) then by that logic his administration is purposefully inflicting high gas prices on the American people — Mike George (@MichaelGeo2213) May 21, 2026

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