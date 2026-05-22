Politics donald trump strait of hormuz

Donald Trump couldn’t get his story straight on the Strait of Hormuz and got fact checked into oblivion

Saul Hutson. Updated May 22nd, 2026

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When you’ve told as many lies as Donald Trump, it can be underestandly hard to stay on message.

The American president proved that point during his most recent presser at the Oval Office.

The President was asked about the Strait of Hormuz when he had this to say:

For those keeping score at home, the Strait of Hormuz was wide open before Trump decided the US should bomb Iran. Since the unprovoked war started, the Strait has been a major bone of contention between the US and Iran.

He created this problem. Now he can’t solve it. Furthermore, he can’t even admit it’s a problem in the first place.

The viewers at home had no problem outlining just how badly Trump has bungled US relations with the Middle East.

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