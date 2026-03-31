What’s one thing that no one can change your opinion about? – 17 viewpoints that are absolutely set in stone

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s good to keep an open mind and to see things from other people’s point of view. However we all have certain opinions that we’re stubbornly attached to.

They might not make complete sense, and they might sound odd, but these steadfast opinions are part of our personality. To hear more about them, kittysoull put the following question to the opinionated folk over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s one thing that no one can change your opinion about?’

Stick to your guns by reading these top replies…

1.

‘People who litter are trash.’

-NSFW_Librarian

2.

‘Nachos can be an appetizer and a meal.’

-The_Erlenmeyer_Flask

3.

‘Comparison kills happiness’

-Wide_Ad_4275

4.

‘Time is the most valuable asset’

-Frenzikstyl9

5.

‘I was meant to be a pampered house cat – not a human. ‘(no, I’m not a furry, just like napping a lot and am wicked lazy)’

-RandomSentientBeing

6.

‘That if I keep drinking scotch it will eventually start to taste good. 😣’

-dani_hotmic

7.

‘Toilet paper goes over, not under.’

-Purlz1st

8.

‘Tomato soup is useless without grilled cheese.’

-Agreeable_Nose7995

9.