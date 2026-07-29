25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Social Media Bluesky funny

Hello and welcome to this week’s round-up of the things that made us laugh on Bluesky over the last seven days.

There’s a bit of something for everyone, so you should find a post or two to engage your sense of humour. If you see something you like, show it some love.

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Water coolers dispense water very slowly. But if you push the water cooler over you can make lots of water come out all at once. Follow me for more workplace tips that will get you sent to HR for the third time this week — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 27 July 2026 at 12:21

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i balance snacking with exercise by placing a bowl of chips on the roomba and following it around the house — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 27 July 2026 at 19:07

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C-SPAN is replaying historical Lindsey Graham speeches all day today in case someone you know finished last in their fantasy football league and still needs to be punished for it — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 28 July 2026 at 16:47

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God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and two million dollars to enjoy a life of leisure. — Sridhar Ramesh (@radishharmers.bsky.social) 28 July 2026 at 05:04

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The end of many friendships can be traced back to the exact moment one friend lent the other a biro, and they started to chew it. — Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) 28 July 2026 at 07:07

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I like to think I'm middle class but then my mum calls san pellegrino "woke fanta" — Mutable Joe (@mutablejoe.bsky.social) 28 July 2026 at 17:29

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