US Andrew tate community notes

Andrew Tate had a message for supporters outside his secure unit, and got bodied by the Community Note – 17 replies dripping in schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2026

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Andrew Tate’s stay in a Miami detention centre, along with his brother Tristan, is set to continue after their lawyer managed to at least postpone their extradition to the UK on serious charges including rape and sexual assault.

Tate continued posting to X, despite insisting that he has no contact with the outside world, where he sent this message to supporters on the ground. Literally.

For the people holding signs outside the jail. It's very high up here and the smaller signs are hard to read. But, I can feel every word. Thank you.

How touching. It must mean a lot to all those placard-waving Tate fans to get acknowledgement from their cult leader. All one of them.

There was only one person outside the jail today with a sign.

Here’s Placard Guy, being interviewed by another Tate fanboy.

Somebody find that man a hobby that won’t get his hard drive searched by the FBI.

Tweeters found Tate’s latest delusion very entertaining, and reacted accordingly.

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