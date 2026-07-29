Andrew Tate had a message for supporters outside his secure unit, and got bodied by the Community Note – 17 replies dripping in schadenfreude

US Andrew tate community notes

Andrew Tate’s stay in a Miami detention centre, along with his brother Tristan, is set to continue after their lawyer managed to at least postpone their extradition to the UK on serious charges including rape and sexual assault.

Tate continued posting to X, despite insisting that he has no contact with the outside world, where he sent this message to supporters on the ground. Literally.

How touching. It must mean a lot to all those placard-waving Tate fans to get acknowledgement from their cult leader. All one of them.

Here’s Placard Guy, being interviewed by another Tate fanboy.

I interviewed the lone protestor outside of Andrew Tate’s jail. 😳 “There were there for us, now we need to be there for them.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/rmvtfIr26K — Tyson Hockley (@HockleyTyson) July 27, 2026

Somebody find that man a hobby that won’t get his hard drive searched by the FBI.

Tweeters found Tate’s latest delusion very entertaining, and reacted accordingly.

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Another day, another Community Note for Andrew Tate. This one is especially satisfying. pic.twitter.com/J77NzWPufn — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 28, 2026

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It's literally one dude holding a sign lol https://t.co/vQYud6jDLU — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 27, 2026

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An inspiring sight as Andrew Tate sends love to his thousands of loyal Taters who showed up to offer support. https://t.co/shGsdktM3M pic.twitter.com/Q5DnXXYSCL — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 28, 2026

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Andrew Tate went to the Donald Trump School of Imaginary Crowds. https://t.co/wvx9FQkHzK — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) July 28, 2026

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I’m crying the community note shut that down https://t.co/NocYyPmL01 — 🐝 Bee 🐝 (@SavinTheBees) July 28, 2026

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lol community notes ran over Tate on this one. Actually pretty funny pic.twitter.com/6ZwTBEdY3I — Exx Five (@exxfive) July 28, 2026

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