People have been sharing the spellings that make absolutely no sense – 19 funniest and especially relatable suggestions

Weird World words

With a history going all the way back to 1831, Merriam-Webster is America’s most authoritative everyday dictionary. They’re also very engaged on social media, where their fascinating ‘Word of the Day’ posts invariably gain a lot of traction.

When it comes to words, they certainly know their stuff.

In a recent Twitter post they asked their followers a simple question, which generated a lot of replies. It’s a great read.

What word’s spelling makes absolutely no sense? We can take it. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 21, 2026

The linguistic bugbears came flooding in.

1.

gotta be colonel — Bud (@JoesProce) July 21, 2026

2.

Segue — Mintaro Oba (@mintaro064) July 21, 2026

3.

palindrome It is not a palindrome. — mel (she/her) (@mangotemu344) July 21, 2026

4.

wednesday. i still whisper wed-nes-day to myself before i type it every single time — Noah (@noahstillmad) July 21, 2026

5.

Queue – one letter doing all the work while four others stand around is real group project energy Worcestershire – less a word than a trap — k@te and discontent (@716Transplant) July 21, 2026

6.

The British spelling of “hiccup.” The first time I saw “hiccough,” I thought it was one of those things where you hiccup and cough at the same time. For the life of me, I can’t figure out how “hiccough” is pronounced “hiccup”! — Shane Killian (@shanedk) July 21, 2026

7.

Victuals. Not the spelling…. the pronunciation! Vittles.. Vi-tilz. — (@SPQRSA) July 21, 2026

8.

Receipt. That random P contributes absolutely nothing. — ዪIፈHፕHIክK (@ego_kingdom) July 22, 2026

9.