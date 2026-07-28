Weird World words

People have been sharing the spellings that make absolutely no sense – 19 funniest and especially relatable suggestions

David Harris. Updated July 28th, 2026

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With a history going all the way back to 1831, Merriam-Webster is America’s most authoritative everyday dictionary. They’re also very engaged on social media, where their fascinating ‘Word of the Day’ posts invariably gain a lot of traction.

When it comes to words, they certainly know their stuff.

In a recent Twitter post they asked their followers a simple question, which generated a lot of replies. It’s a great read.

The linguistic bugbears came flooding in.

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