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Donald Trump was savagely heckled at one of his own rallies and his comeback didn’t land as well as he presumably hoped

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been out on the road again rallying support among what’s left of his Maga fanbase and it’s fair to say it’s not always going entirely to plan.

It especially didn’t go to plan at this point after a heckler loudly accused him of being a ‘paedophile protector’, a reference of course to the Epstein files which Trump insists are all done and dusted with strictly nothing to see there.

His critics beg to differ, not least this bloke who decided to take matters into his own hands. And what made it worse for Trump was his comeback dying a horrible death in front of everybody’s eyes.

And these people surely said it best.

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A Maga complained that London was nothing like its portrayal in Notting Hill and these Brits were only too happy to help out

Source @atrupar