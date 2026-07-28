Social Media the prodigy TikTok

This viral video of two dinner ladies recreating the Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ is just a blast of lipsyncing joy

David Harris. Updated July 28th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Well, this is an absolute treat. Mellissa ‘Melly’ Turner and Linisha ‘Esha’ Smith are grocery store workers in Seattle, USA, who have a brilliant sideline in creating TikTok comedy videos during their breaks.

They post under the name of Breakroom Chronicles and it surely can’t be long before they’re able to give up the day jobs and concentrate on more joyful content creation such as this wonderfully exuberant take on The Prodigy classic, Firestarter.

Thanks to Karli Bonne’ for sharing on Twitter.

Wonderful. And we aren’t alone in thinking that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Image Screengrab