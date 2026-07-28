This viral video of two dinner ladies recreating the Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ is just a blast of lipsyncing joy

Social Media the prodigy TikTok

Well, this is an absolute treat. Mellissa ‘Melly’ Turner and Linisha ‘Esha’ Smith are grocery store workers in Seattle, USA, who have a brilliant sideline in creating TikTok comedy videos during their breaks.

They post under the name of Breakroom Chronicles and it surely can’t be long before they’re able to give up the day jobs and concentrate on more joyful content creation such as this wonderfully exuberant take on The Prodigy classic, Firestarter.

Thanks to Karli Bonne’ for sharing on Twitter.

OK, these two may be the coolest lunch ladies on the planet! pic.twitter.com/zaMbs6F4cs — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2026

Wonderful. And we aren’t alone in thinking that.

1.

Awesome! They definitely did their homework on that video.😂 — George (@Yiorgoman) July 24, 2026

2.

I am crying laughing over this. My favorite thing in a long time. This is my vibe. — Gina Coil (@GinaCoil) July 24, 2026

3.

Bloody hilarious 😂 😃

Snorted me tea!

Thanks, epic dinnerladies ❤️‍🔥🔥 — Lady Norvician 🚜 (@LadyNorvician) July 24, 2026

4.

I so didn't want this to end…. — Buns0306 (@Buns0906) July 24, 2026

5.

The lady in the back has some moves 🕺😂❤️ — Colin Thomas Parry (@PrimalColin2) July 24, 2026

6.

Practically the same video, amazing pic.twitter.com/kw8azi8cL7 — HAPPY FELLA (@Happy_Fella1) July 24, 2026

7.

She’s a Fryer Starter, twisted Fryer Starter! — David McGinlay (@Quigmeister) July 24, 2026

8.

That was spectacular. — DubaiPoopTrucks (@DubaiPoopTrucks) July 24, 2026

9.

The internet is a very strange but very wonderful place 😂😂 https://t.co/LFyMWzgwKn — JustG (@Little_G2) July 24, 2026

10.

I may have just watched this 5x in a row and laughed hysterically https://t.co/6olY71zifL — Katy (@KatyKatt77) July 24, 2026

11.

I am giggling like an idiot – this made my whole day! I love them! https://t.co/nWiHnQtiu3 — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) July 23, 2026

12.

you got to love their self-control. Genius. https://t.co/gQiiA5ZAH5 — EffJay (@fredjacquemin) July 24, 2026

13.

Image Screengrab