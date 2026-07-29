Chris Philp accused the French Navy of trying to intimidate him for going full Farage Migrant Watch on the English Channel, and the chinny reckon stretched from Dover to Calais

Politics Tories

We cross now to the Shadow Home Secretary, which is Tory MP Chris Philp, despite what unelected Reform UK spokesperson Zia Yusuf might want people to believe.

Mr Philp has been going full Farage in his effort to distract attention from Labour’s Burnham bounce, hanging about the English Channel looking for small boats.

While he was out there, someone on a nearby French naval vessel fired a handgun into the water. Here’s how Philp reported it.

On the channel today monitoring illegal migrant crossings … as I was being interviewed by the BBC just now a French warship approached close and fired 17 live rounds behind us. There was no notice or training exercise in place. Felt like warning shots or attempted intimidation pic.twitter.com/tuDv4DOnFO — Chris Philp MP (@CPhilpOfficial) July 28, 2026

And here’s what actually happened.

Village idiot Chris Philp has just suggested that the French Navy may have fired shots in his direction because …. it’s possible the authorities don’t like the illegal migrant crisis being exposed.

Jayne Secker then explains it was a training exercise. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mHfjtIcOU0 — Mike H (@mikoh123) July 28, 2026

Mr Philp, who is hardly one of the more recognisable Tories in the UK, never mind France, was roundly and deservedly mocked by all and sundry.

Here are some examples.

1.

I can confirm @CPhilpOfficial is regarded as a key military target for the French Republic and units of the Navy are permanently on stand by to intercept him if he takes to sea. https://t.co/FCSbnK3S3t — RS Archer (@archer_rs) July 28, 2026

2.

A really strong smell of bullshit around this. https://t.co/UDBn6b6CYa — Adrian Weale (@Edeaulx) July 28, 2026

3.

If you’d asked me which Tory minister would be the centre of a diplomatic incident with France and provided no additional context, I would have said Chris Philp! https://t.co/TxXxkCDLeC — Josh Fenton-Glynn MP (@JoshFG) July 28, 2026

4.

Footage emerges of the French boat captain hailing Chris Philp in the Channel. pic.twitter.com/8yQdKd90SD — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) July 28, 2026

5.

Everyone knows that Chris Philp was in no danger by the French military exercise undertaken in their waters. A stray bullet ricocheting off a passing cod and landing straight between his eyes, could cause no damage whatsoever. This is of course a joke but I am wearing my Farage… — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) July 28, 2026

6.

The ridiculous Chris Philp just got more ridiculous https://t.co/paSyxPjA8j — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) July 28, 2026

7.

It shows the arrogance and narcissism of Chris Philp that he's insisting the French naval vessel was deliberately targeting him personally. The livelihood of the French Navy knowing who Chris Philp is must be close to zero. Most of the British Navy wouldn't know him from Adam. — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) July 28, 2026

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