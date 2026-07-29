Politics Tories

Chris Philp accused the French Navy of trying to intimidate him for going full Farage Migrant Watch on the English Channel, and the chinny reckon stretched from Dover to Calais

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2026

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We cross now to the Shadow Home Secretary, which is Tory MP Chris Philp, despite what unelected Reform UK spokesperson Zia Yusuf might want people to believe.

Mr Philp has been going full Farage in his effort to distract attention from Labour’s Burnham bounce, hanging about the English Channel looking for small boats.

While he was out there, someone on a nearby French naval vessel fired a handgun into the water. Here’s how Philp reported it.

And here’s what actually happened.

Mr Philp, who is hardly one of the more recognisable Tories in the UK, never mind France, was roundly and deservedly mocked by all and sundry.

Here are some examples.

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